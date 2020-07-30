Amazon com : FCC approves Amazon Kuiper satellite broadband deployment plan

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - The Federal Communications
Commission on Thursday said it had approved Amazon.com Inc's
plan to build a network of over 3,200 satellites
through "Project Kuiper" to provide high speed broadband
internet service.
Last year, Amazon said the project will launch a
constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites to provide
low-latency, high-speed broadband connectivity to people around
the world who currently lack broadband internet access.
Amazon plans to deploy Kuiper in five phases and "will
provide broadband services to unserved and underserved
consumers, businesses in the United States, and global
customers." The FCC said "the broadband services Kuiper proposes
to provide will benefit American consumers."
In 2018, the FCC voted to allow Space X, Telesat Canada and
two other companies to roll out new satellite-based broadband
services.
The FCC, which had approved SpaceX’s initial plans in March,
further approved the company’s request on Thursday for access to
additional frequencies and to operate an additional 7,500
satellites at very low-Earth altitudes.
Satellite service faces challenges including the rising
amount of orbital debris and the expense of deploying large
numbers of satellites.
In 2018, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said satellite technology can
provide high-speed internet for Americans who live in rural or
hard-to-serve places where fiber optic cables and cell towers do
not reach. The technology could also be a critical backstop when
hurricanes or other natural disasters disrupts communications,
he said.
The FCC noted "the design of Kuiper’s satellites is not
completed."
Space X Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said in a 2015
speech that SpaceX planned to launch a satellite-internet
business that would help fund a future city on Mars.
(Reporting by David Shepardson)