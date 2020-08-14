Amazon com : Faces Antitrust Probe in Canada

By Paul Vieira

OTTAWA -- Canada's antitrust watchdog said it has launched a civil investigation into Amazon.com Inc.'s conduct in the domestic marketplace and whether it is impacting consumers and companies operating in the country.

Canada's Competition Bureau said Friday its probe is under way and "there is no conclusion of wrongdoing at this time." In revealing the investigation, it also welcomed input from market participants regarding its civil investigation.

A representative from Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Amazon's conduct faces antitrust scrutiny in the U.S. and European Union. The state of California is also conducting its own review of Amazon's business practices.