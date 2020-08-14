Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com, Inc.    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
Amazon com : Faces Antitrust Probe in Canada

08/14/2020 | 10:30am EDT

By Paul Vieira

OTTAWA -- Canada's antitrust watchdog said it has launched a civil investigation into Amazon.com Inc.'s conduct in the domestic marketplace and whether it is impacting consumers and companies operating in the country.

Canada's Competition Bureau said Friday its probe is under way and "there is no conclusion of wrongdoing at this time." In revealing the investigation, it also welcomed input from market participants regarding its civil investigation.

A representative from Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Amazon's conduct faces antitrust scrutiny in the U.S. and European Union. The state of California is also conducting its own review of Amazon's business practices.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 368 B - -
Net income 2020 16 042 M - -
Net cash 2020 51 793 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 101x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 583 B 1 583 B -
EV / Sales 2020 4,16x
EV / Sales 2021 3,47x
Nbr of Employees 798 000
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Average target price 3 668,59 $
Last Close Price 3 161,02 $
Spread / Highest target 32,9%
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.71.07%1 583 933
JD.COM, INC.77.52%98 156
WAYFAIR INC.247.78%29 980
ETSY, INC.190.59%14 564
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL94.08%11 911
MONOTARO CO., LTD.47.79%10 039
