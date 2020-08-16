Amazon com : German watchdog launches Amazon investigation -report

BERLIN, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Germany's anti-trust authority
has launched an investigation into Amazon's relationship with
third-party traders selling on its site, its head was quoted as
saying on Sunday.
"We are currently investigating whether and how Amazon
influences how traders set prices on the market-place," Andreas
Mundt, President of the Federal Cartel Office, told the
Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung daily.
Germany is Amazon's second-biggest market after the United
States.
During the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic, when
many stores were closed and shoppers flocked online, Mundt said
there had been complaints that Amazon had blocked some traders
because of allegedly overly high prices.
"Amazon must not be a controller of prices," he said, adding
that Amazon had responded to his office's requests for
information and those statements were being evaluated.
The cartel office was not immediately available to comment.
An Amazon spokeswoman said the company's policies were
designed to make sure its partners set competitive prices.
"Amazon selling partners set their own product prices in our
store," the spokeswoman said. "Our systems are designed to take
action against price gouging," she said, adding that those who
had concerns should contact its support team for its merchants.
Up until 2013, Amazon had prevented traders from offering
their products via other online sites at a lower price than on
its market place, a policy Germany's anti-trust watchdog forced
it to abandon.
Last year, Amazon reached a deal with the German authority
to overhaul its terms of service for third-party merchants,
prompting the office to drop a previous seven-month
investigation.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Toby Chopra and
Barbara Lewis)