MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com, Inc.    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
Amazon com : House Democrats press U.S. Postal Service on plans to delay mail

07/20/2020 | 05:56pm EDT

WASHINGTON, July 20 (Reuters) - Senior Democrats on a House Oversight Committee wrote to the new postmaster general on Monday to press him on reports the service was prepared to delay mail delivery if needed to cut costs, a move that could affect mail-in ballot results.

The U.S. Postal Service's losses have soared even as it has become more critical to the U.S. economy as consumers, confined to their homes because of coronavirus, shop by mail. A determination to avoid crowds will also mean that voting by mail will be more popular this November.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a Trump appointee who took office in June, has detailed changes to the service that include eliminating overtime, even if it means that mail delivery is delayed.

"While these changes in a normal year would be drastic, in a presidential election year when many states are relying heavily on absentee mail-in ballots, increases in mail delivery timing would impair the ability of ballots to be received and counted in a timely manner — an unacceptable outcome for a free and fair election," wrote Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, chair of a government operations subcommittee; Rep. Gerald E. Connolly, chair of a national security subcommittee; as well as Representatives Stephen Lynch and Brenda Lawrence.

The letter to DeJoy was dated Monday.

The U.S. Postal Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Postal Service has been struggling as email and social media have replaced letters and after a 2006 law required it to pre-fund employee pension and retirement health care costs for the next 75 years. It is funded through services and postage.

President Donald Trump has frequently criticized the post office, saying it charges too little to deliver packages sent by online retailers such as Amazon.com, whose founder and Chief Executive Jeff Bezos also owns the Washington Post. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 348 B - -
Net income 2020 9 653 M - -
Net cash 2020 45 758 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 164x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 477 B 1 477 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,11x
Nbr of Employees 798 000
Free-Float 81,1%
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Average target price 2 978,91 $
Last Close Price 3 196,84 $
Spread / Highest target 18,9%
Spread / Average Target -6,82%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.60.29%1 477 360
JD.COM, INC.76.36%96 954
WAYFAIR INC.138.83%20 425
ETSY, INC.131.85%12 189
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL83.71%11 345
MONOTARO CO., LTD.47.62%10 089
