Amazon com : House Democrats press U.S. Postal Service on plans to delay mail

WASHINGTON, July 20 (Reuters) - Senior Democrats on a House
Oversight Committee wrote to the new postmaster general on
Monday to press him on reports the service was prepared to delay
mail delivery if needed to cut costs, a move that could affect
mail-in ballot results.
The U.S. Postal Service's losses have soared even as it has
become more critical to the U.S. economy as consumers, confined
to their homes because of coronavirus, shop by mail. A
determination to avoid crowds will also mean that voting by mail
will be more popular this November.
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a Trump appointee who took
office in June, has detailed changes to the service that include
eliminating overtime, even if it means that mail delivery is
delayed.
"While these changes in a normal year would be drastic, in a
presidential election year when many states are relying heavily
on absentee mail-in ballots, increases in mail delivery timing
would impair the ability of ballots to be received and counted
in a timely manner — an unacceptable outcome for a free and fair
election," wrote Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, chair of a government
operations subcommittee; Rep. Gerald E. Connolly, chair of a
national security subcommittee; as well as Representatives
Stephen Lynch and Brenda Lawrence.
The letter to DeJoy was dated Monday.
The U.S. Postal Service did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
The Postal Service has been struggling as email and social
media have replaced letters and after a 2006 law required it to
pre-fund employee pension and retirement health care costs for
the next 75 years. It is funded through services and postage.
President Donald Trump has frequently criticized the post
office, saying it charges too little to deliver packages sent by
online retailers such as Amazon.com, whose founder and
Chief Executive Jeff Bezos also owns the Washington Post.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Dan Grebler)