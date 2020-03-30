Amazon com : , Instacart Workers to Strike For Coronavirus Protection, Pay, NPR Says

--Amazon.com Inc. warehouse workers and Instacart grocery-delivery workers plan to strike on Monday by walking off their jobs, in efforts to get their companies to step up coronavirus protection and increase pay.

--Workers at both companies are seeking expanded access to paid sick time off beyond those who have tested positive for coronavirus or have been placed on mandatory self-quarantine.

--Amazon workers at the Staten Island warehouse want to close the facility longer for cleaning as well as receive guaranteed pay.

--Instacart workers nationwide are seeking disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer and better pay.

Full story:

https://www.npr.org/2020/03/30/823767492/amazon-instacart-grocery-delivery-workers-strike-for-coronavirus-protection-and-

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com