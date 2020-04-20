Log in
Amazon com : Keeps French Warehouses Shut Through Wednesday

04/20/2020 | 02:17am EDT

By Cristina Roca

Amazon.com Inc. warehouses in France will remain closed up to and including Wednesday after a court last week temporarily prohibited the company from shipping nonessential goods because of the risk to workers from the new coronavirus.

The U.S. e-commerce giant, which is contesting the court's decision, said Sunday that its appeal will be heard on Tuesday.

In the meantime, Amazon is complying with the court's order. It temporarily closed its six French distribution centers and ordered its employees home starting Wednesday last week. On Sunday, it said the shutdown would extend through Wednesday this week, making it eight days long.

Amazon directly employs more than 10,000 staff in France, according to trade union SUD, which brought the case before a court in Nanterre, near Paris.

The Nanterre court last Tuesday ordered Amazon to limit its activity to health, hygiene and food products within 24 hours. Under the ruling, Amazon would have to pay 1 million euros ($1.1 million) for each day of noncompliance.

Although the court allowed the company to continue shipping essentials such as food, medicine and hygiene products, the ruling left too much ambiguity over what constitutes an essential good for the company to keep its warehouses open, Amazon said last week.

The court ordered Amazon to assess the risks at its sites in France of operating during the pandemic and said the ban on shipping nonessential items must remain in place while that assessment continues. Amazon will have to include labor-union representatives in the risk assessment.

Write to Cristina Roca at cristina.roca@dowjones.com; @_cristinaroca

