Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com, Inc.    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Amazon com : Longtime Amazon Executive Departs for Online Lender SoFi

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/12/2020 | 05:19am EDT

By Peter Rudegeair and Dana Mattioli

Longtime Amazon.com Inc. executive Maria Renz is leaving the e-commerce giant after more than 20 years at the company to join online lender Social Finance Inc., according to people familiar with the matter.

Ms. Renz, who joined the then five-year-old Seattle-based company in 1999, rose through the ranks and, most recently, was vice president of delivery experience, putting her in charge of making sure goods make it into customers' hands.

Before that role, she served as technical adviser to Amazon Chairman and Chief Executive Jeff Bezos. The holder of that coveted post acts as the CEO's shadow, accompanying Mr. Bezos to meetings and strategy sessions. Ms. Renz also served as CEO of Amazon retail subsidiary Quidsi.

At San Francisco-based SoFi, Ms. Renz will lead the financial-tech startup's credit card, brokerage and bank-account businesses, one of the people said.

The departure marks the latest shift in Amazon's senior ranks. Steve Kessel, who led Amazon's physical store efforts, left this year. Jeff Blackburn, who headed Amazon's entertainment, business development and advertising businesses, began a year-long sabbatical earlier this year.

Write to Peter Rudegeair at Peter.Rudegeair@wsj.com and Dana Mattioli at dana.mattioli@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AMAZON.COM, INC.
05:19aAMAZON COM : Longtime Amazon Executive Departs for Online Lender SoFi
DJ
02:48aCompany's Workers Get Paid Sick Leave -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aDigital Movie Revenue Surges Past Flat Theatrical Box Office -- WSJ
DJ
03/11U.S. sporting goods retailer Modell's files for bankruptcy protection
RE
03/11Amazon Offers Paid Sick Leave to All Employees Affected by Coronavirus--2nd U..
DJ
03/11AMAZON COM : Offers Paid Sick Leave to All Employees Affected by Coronavirus--Up..
DJ
03/11Digital Ad Upfronts Weigh Going Online-Only Amid Coronavirus Fears -- Update
DJ
03/11White House Hosts Meeting With Tech Officials on Coronavirus
DJ
03/11AMAZON COM : Premium brand Lankatiles becomes only Asian company to sell tiles o..
AQ
03/11Coronavirus fears hit the market hard. How much did ordinary Americans lose?
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 334 B
EBIT 2020 18 215 M
Net income 2020 14 259 M
Finance 2020 54 842 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 62,8x
P/E ratio 2021 45,8x
EV / Sales2020 2,55x
EV / Sales2021 2,11x
Capitalization 906 B
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Average target price 2 401,20  $
Last Close Price 1 820,86  $
Spread / Highest target 48,3%
Spread / Average Target 31,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-1.46%906 443
MONOTARO CO., LTD.-1.87%6 072
ETSY, INC.13.39%5 925
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL-17.61%5 781
WAYFAIR INC.-50.19%4 236
ZOZO, INC.-1.79%3 981
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group