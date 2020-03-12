Amazon com : Longtime Amazon Executive Departs for Online Lender SoFi

By Peter Rudegeair and Dana Mattioli

Longtime Amazon.com Inc. executive Maria Renz is leaving the e-commerce giant after more than 20 years at the company to join online lender Social Finance Inc., according to people familiar with the matter.

Ms. Renz, who joined the then five-year-old Seattle-based company in 1999, rose through the ranks and, most recently, was vice president of delivery experience, putting her in charge of making sure goods make it into customers' hands.

Before that role, she served as technical adviser to Amazon Chairman and Chief Executive Jeff Bezos. The holder of that coveted post acts as the CEO's shadow, accompanying Mr. Bezos to meetings and strategy sessions. Ms. Renz also served as CEO of Amazon retail subsidiary Quidsi.

At San Francisco-based SoFi, Ms. Renz will lead the financial-tech startup's credit card, brokerage and bank-account businesses, one of the people said.

The departure marks the latest shift in Amazon's senior ranks. Steve Kessel, who led Amazon's physical store efforts, left this year. Jeff Blackburn, who headed Amazon's entertainment, business development and advertising businesses, began a year-long sabbatical earlier this year.

Write to Peter Rudegeair at Peter.Rudegeair@wsj.com and Dana Mattioli at dana.mattioli@wsj.com