Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com, Inc.    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Amazon com : N. K. Jemisin's Short Story Emergency Skin Wins 2020 Hugo Award for Best Novelette

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/31/2020 | 10:09pm EDT

(NASDAQ: AMZN)—Tonight, New York Times bestselling author N. K. Jemisin’s short story Emergency Skin was named the winner of the 2020 Hugo Award for Best Short Novelette. Published last fall as part of the Forward collection from Amazon Original Stories, Emergency Skin is Jemisin’s first publication with the Amazon Publishing imprint.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200731005503/en/

N. K. Jemisin’s Short Story Emergency Skin Wins 2020 Hugo Award for Best Novelette (Photo: Business Wire)

N. K. Jemisin’s Short Story Emergency Skin Wins 2020 Hugo Award for Best Novelette (Photo: Business Wire)

“I'm astonished and delighted that people like my little stranger-in-a-strange-land parable,” said Jemisin. “Many thanks to the Hugo voters, and to Amazon for making the story available at low cost or free so that readers everywhere can enjoy it.”

“The Hugo Awards recognize the very best in the science fiction genre, and we are so pleased to celebrate this recognition of N.K. Jemisin’s boundary-pushing short story, Emergency Skin,” said Mikyla Bruder, Publisher of Amazon Publishing. “Time and again, N. K. Jemisin proves why she is one of today’s most important voices in the genre, and we are thrilled that the Hugo Awards agree that this story is no different.”

In Jemisin’s Emergency Skin, narrated by Star Trek: Discovery’s Jason Isaacs, an explorer returns to gather information from a climate-ravaged Earth that his ancestors, and others among the planet’s finest, fled centuries ago. But the mission comes with a warning: a graveyard world awaits him, along with those who were left behind.

This is the fourth Hugo Award win for Jemisin, whose novels The Fifth Season (2016), The Obelisk Gate (2017), and The Stone Sky (2018), all published within The Broken Earth trilogy by Orbit, won for Best Novel. Jemisin is the first Black writer to win in the Best Novel category, and the first author ever to win for all three books in a trilogy. The 2020 Hugo Award for Best Novelette nominees also included Caroline M. Yoahchim’s The Archnology of Love; Sarah Gailey’s Away With the Wolves; Sarah Pinsker’s The Blur in the Corner of Your Eye; Siobhan Carroll’s For He Can Creep; and Ted Chiang’s Omphalos.

Amazon Original Stories offers single-sitting, bingeable reads as e-book and audio downloads, available for free with a Prime or Kindle Unlimited subscription. Emergency Skin was acquired and edited by Kjersti Egerdahl, Amazon Original Stories Senior Editor, for the Forward collection, which also includes stories from Andy Weir (Randomize), Blake Crouch (Summer Frost), Veronica Roth (Ark), Amor Towles (You Have Arrived at Your Destination), and Paul Tremblay (The Last Conversation). This fall, Amazon Original Stories will publishing Mindy Kaling’s latest collection of essays, all told with her signature warmth and wit. All Amazon Original Stories collections are available free to Prime members, as well as Kindle Unlimited subscribers.

www.amazon.com/ForwardCollection

About Amazon Publishing

Amazon Publishing is a leading trade publisher of fiction, nonfiction, and children’s books with a mission to empower outstanding storytellers and connect them with readers worldwide. We publish emerging, bestselling and critically-acclaimed authors in digital, print, and audio formats.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on AMAZON.COM, INC.
03:09aAMAZON COM : N. K. Jemisin's Short Story Emergency Skin Wins 2020 Hugo Award for..
BU
07/31AMAZON.COM, MCDONALD'S, CHEVRON : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
07/31Stocks advance, dollar gains as tech shines through macro clouds
RE
07/31Mystery Seeds Raise Questions About Online Sales Tactics in China -- 2nd Upda..
DJ
07/31Mystery Seeds Raise Questions About Online Sales Tactics in China -- Update
DJ
07/31Nasdaq surges on megacap earnings but fiscal uncertainty lingers
RE
07/31Stocks advance, dollar gains as tech shines through macro clouds
RE
07/31Stocks fall, safe-havens gain as macro picture clouds tech shine
RE
07/31Stocks advance, dollar gains as tech shines through macro clouds
RE
07/31Megacap earnings lift Nasdaq but fiscal uncertainty weighs
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 367 B - -
Net income 2020 15 893 M - -
Net cash 2020 51 793 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 101x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 585 B 1 585 B -
EV / Sales 2020 4,17x
EV / Sales 2021 3,52x
Nbr of Employees 798 000
Free-Float 80,8%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Average target price 3 541,91 $
Last Close Price 3 164,68 $
Spread / Highest target 32,7%
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.71.26%1 522 205
JD.COM, INC.81.07%97 204
WAYFAIR INC.194.45%24 219
ETSY, INC.167.22%13 337
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL89.82%12 329
MONOTARO CO., LTD.54.12%10 552
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group