Amazon com : New York City to probe Amazon firing of warehouse worker

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
03/31/2020 | 03:24pm EDT
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks after the USNS Comfort pulled into a berth in Manhattan during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the Manhattan borough of New York City

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday he had ordered the city's human rights commissioner to investigate the dismissal of a worker at an Amazon.com warehouse who had participated in a walkout.

On Monday, 15 workers at its warehouse in Staten Island, New York, walked off the job following reports of coronavirus cases among the facility's staff.

(Reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut and Amy Tennery; Editing by Chris Reese)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 334 B
EBIT 2020 17 989 M
Net income 2020 14 083 M
Finance 2020 54 327 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 69,7x
P/E ratio 2021 50,0x
EV / Sales2020 2,76x
EV / Sales2021 2,30x
Capitalization 978 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Average target price 2 396,02  $
Last Close Price 1 963,95  $
Spread / Highest target 37,5%
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,80%
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.6.28%977 765
MONOTARO CO., LTD.2.38%6 524
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL-18.88%5 188
WAYFAIR INC.-42.45%4 895
ETSY, INC.-12.71%4 561
ZOZO, INC.3.08%4 164
