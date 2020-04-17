Amazon com : Pandemic Hit Clears Path for Amazon Investment in UK Food-Delivery Startup -- Update

By Adria Calatayud

The U.K.'s antitrust watchdog said Friday that the coronavirus pandemic prompted it to provisionally clear Amazon.com Inc.'s investment in London-based food-delivery platform Deliveroo, to prevent the startup from exiting the market after being hit hard by restaurant closures.

Despite the increased prominence of food-delivery platforms during the U.K. lockdown as a method of grocery shipping, Deliveroo's revenue has suffered from the closure of a large number of restaurants normally available on its platform.

The Competition and Markets Authority said it has become clear in recent weeks that the coronavirus pandemic is having a significant negative impact on Deliveroo's business and that the startup is particularly reliant on continued investment to be able to support its operations.

Although the company has sought to expand its supply of groceries during the crisis, this hasn't made up for losses in its restaurant business, the regulator said.

Deliveroo raised $575 million in a funding round in May last year led by Amazon, in which the U.S. tech giant became one of its biggest investors. The CMA referred the deal for an in-depth probe after concluding it raised serious concerns over competition for online ordering of restaurant and grocery deliveries.

Deliveroo recently informed the CMA that the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on its business meant that it would fail financially and exit the market without Amazon's investment. The startup's submission was supported by evidence from the company's financial advisers, the CMA said.

"This investment will help us to overcome immediate and long-term challenges, allow us to continue to improve our service for customers, enable us to develop new innovations and offer people even greater choice," a Deliveroo spokesperson said.

Deliveroo said the unprecedented health crisis caused by the virus has disrupted businesses across the U.K., but didn't comment specifically on the impact to its operations.

London-listed shares in rival food-delivery group Just Eat Takeaway.com NV at 1411 GMT were down 2.4% at 7,840 pence, making the company one of the biggest FTSE 100 fallers.

The CMA said interested parties have until May 11 to give their views on the provisional findings on the Deliveroo investment. The statutory deadline for the regulator's final report is June 11. Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

