Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 07/09 04:00:00 pm
3182.63 USD   +3.29%
05:17pAMAZON COM : Pasture-Raised Egg Company Vital Farms Files for IPO
DJ
04:30pStocks succumb to shutdown fears but China charges on
RE
04:30pStocks succumb to shutdown fears but China charges on
RE
Amazon com : Pasture-Raised Egg Company Vital Farms Files for IPO

07/09/2020 | 05:17pm EDT

By Josh Beckerman

Vital Farms Inc., which provides pasture-raised eggs sold at stores including Whole Foods, has filed for an initial public offering.

The company said, "Our ethics are exemplified by our focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. We believe these standards produce happy hens with varied diets, which produce better eggs."

Vital Farms has increased net revenue from $1.9 million in fiscal 2010 to $140.7 million in fiscal 2019. The company also produces butter.

Investors include Bowie Strategic Investments Inc., which is a unit of Amazon.com Inc.-owned Whole Foods Market Inc., as well as Manna Tree Partners, SJF Ventures, Sunrise Strategic Partners and Arborview Capital Partners.

Vital Farms listed a $100 million placeholder amount in its filing and said it applied to list on the Nasdaq Stock Market under symbol VITL.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 347 B - -
Net income 2020 9 363 M - -
Net cash 2020 45 451 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 161x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 537 B 1 537 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,30x
Nbr of Employees 798 000
Free-Float 81,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Average target price 2 839,67 $
Last Close Price 3 081,11 $
Spread / Highest target 13,6%
Spread / Average Target -7,84%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,8%
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.66.74%1 536 784
JD.COM, INC.85.58%100 737
WAYFAIR INC.145.08%20 960
ETSY, INC.152.60%13 280
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL83.60%11 226
MONOTARO CO., LTD.60.62%10 678
