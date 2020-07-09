Amazon com : Pasture-Raised Egg Company Vital Farms Files for IPO

By Josh Beckerman

Vital Farms Inc., which provides pasture-raised eggs sold at stores including Whole Foods, has filed for an initial public offering.

The company said, "Our ethics are exemplified by our focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. We believe these standards produce happy hens with varied diets, which produce better eggs."

Vital Farms has increased net revenue from $1.9 million in fiscal 2010 to $140.7 million in fiscal 2019. The company also produces butter.

Investors include Bowie Strategic Investments Inc., which is a unit of Amazon.com Inc.-owned Whole Foods Market Inc., as well as Manna Tree Partners, SJF Ventures, Sunrise Strategic Partners and Arborview Capital Partners.

Vital Farms listed a $100 million placeholder amount in its filing and said it applied to list on the Nasdaq Stock Market under symbol VITL.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com