Amazon com : Plans to Extend Warehouse Closures in France Until May 18

By Olivia Bugault

Amazon.com Inc. said Wednesday that it plans to extend the closure of its warehouses in France until May 18 after two court rulings ordered the U.S. retail online giant to restrict deliveries in the country.

"Our fulfillment centers are safe," Amazon said, adding that "however, the potential penalty outlined by the Versailles Court of Appeal means that even a rate of 0.1% of handling or shipping items that are not included in the judgment could lead to a fine of more than a billion euros per week."

On April 24, the Versailles court ruled that Amazon should limit its deliveries to mostly health, food, hygiene and high-tech products because of the risks to its staff from the coronavirus. The appeal followed another previous ruling issued in mid-April.

Amazon has kept its warehouses closed in the country since the first ruling and said there was too much ambiguity over what constitutes essential goods or not. The company is still shipping from its warehouses in neighboring countries.

