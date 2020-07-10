Log in
Amazon.com, Inc.

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
Amazon com : Says Email Ordering Employees to Delete TikTok Was Sent in Error

07/10/2020 | 05:49pm EDT

By Sarah E. Needleman

Amazon.com Inc. sent employees an email Friday morning mandating they remove the TikTok app from company mobile devices, but a spokesman later said that order had been sent in error.

In the now-retracted staff memo, Amazon said that employees must delete TikTok if they are accessing their company email from their phones due to unspecified security concerns. The e-commerce giant had also said employees could still use TikTok from an Amazon laptop browser.

"This morning's email to some of our employees was sent in error," an Amazon spokesman said late Friday. "There is no change to our policies right now with regard to TikTok."

The memo initially caused a stir as it appeared to be the latest high-profile setback for the short-form video app. Earlier this week its owner, Beijing-based Bytedance Ltd., said it would pull TikTok out of Hong Kong amid concerns about a new national-security law, its second market exit after India last week banned the app and others from Chinese companies as part of an escalating border dispute between Beijing and New Delhi.

Bytedance in May hired a top Walt Disney Co. executive, Kevin Mayer, to be TikTok's new CEO and navigate its controversial global expansion.

(More to Come)

Write to Sarah E. Needleman at sarah.needleman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 0.55% 3200 Delayed Quote.72.24%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 2.17% 119.34 Delayed Quote.-19.24%
