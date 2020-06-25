Log in
Amazon.com, Inc.

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
Amazon com : Secures Naming Rights to Seattle's KeyArena, Renaming it 'Climate Pledge Arena'

06/25/2020 | 02:41pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

Amazon.com Inc. on Thursday said it had obtained the naming rights to Seattle's KeyArena and will rename it Climate Pledge Arena.

"Climate Pledge Arena will serve as a long-lasting and regular reminder of the urgent need for climate action to achieve net zero carbon by 2040," the company said.

Tthe arena, which is home to the WNBA's Seattle Storm and the future home of the NHL's Seattle franchise, is "expected to be the first net zero carbon certified arena in the world, developed in partnership with Amazon, Oak View Group, and NHL Seattle," Amazon said.

The arena will be powered by 100% renewable electricity, Amazon said, adding "Events at the arena will be made fully net zero carbon through investments in forestry projects."

Amazon also said "All operations and events at the arena will be 'zero waste' with durable and compostable containers."

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

