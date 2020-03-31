Amazon com : Struggles to Find Its Coronavirus Footing. -2

On March 19, around 60% of employees at an Amazon Southern California fulfillment center didn't report to work after a colleague showed up earlier in the week with symptoms consistent with an infection, a person familiar with the issue said.

The Amazon spokeswoman said the company is "communicating directly to employees when there is a confirmed case of Covid at their site, and we are consulting with health authorities and medical experts on how to handle building closures for deep cleaning if an employee tests positive."

In Chicago, workers organized and pushed for benefits, including the paid time off for all part-time workers that Amazon eventually granted.

"Everything they've done so far won't prevent us from getting [the virus]," said Ted Miin, who sorts Amazon packages overnight in Chicago and has been involved in leading workers to push for better benefits. "We're working to supply people needed medical supplies and groceries, and a lot of people are relying on Amazon. We recognize the importance. But at the same time, that has to be weighed against the risk."

Maurice Baze, 38, said he believes he is putting his life at risk every time he delivers a package for Amazon in the Baltimore area. Mr. Baze said he is HIV-positive, and he is aware of warnings from health experts that those with compromised immune systems face the highest risks from the coronavirus.

On a recent afternoon, a customer opened her door and put her hands out to receive a package, but Mr. Baze set it on the ground, per Amazon's recommendations to its drivers. He worried that it seemed rude.

"It's a lose-lose," Mr. Baze said. "If I don't go to work, I can't pay my rent. If I do go, I could get sick and never work again because I lost my life."

On March 18, Jenna Bailey, 36, was processing a return for medical masks at a facility in Lexington, Ky., when she noticed a note from a customer explaining the reason for a return. The customer wrote about ordering more masks than intended, including a comment to thank Amazon "for everything you're doing."

Ms. Bailey's eyes welled up as she thought about one of her brothers, who is worried about losing his job.

"I'm very grateful" for having work, she said. "But I'm also very scared."

