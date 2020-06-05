Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com, Inc.    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Amazon com : Tesla's Elon Musk calls for breakup of Amazon in tweet

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/05/2020 | 05:28am EDT
FILE PHOTO: SpaceX founder and chief engineer Elon Musk speaks at a post-launch news conference to discuss the SpaceX Crew Dragon astronaut capsule in-flight abort test at the Kennedy Space Center

(This June 4th story corrects to read Tesla, paragraph one)

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk on Thursday called for Amazon.com Inc to be broken up.

"Time to break up Amazon. Monopolies are wrong!" Musk tweeted two days after saying he was taking a break from the social networking service. Musk does not have legal authority to break up Amazon.

Musk's tweets were prompted by an author who said on Twitter his book on the novel coronavirus pandemic was pulled from Amazon.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco, Editing by Franklin Paul)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -0.72% 2460.6 Delayed Quote.34.12%
TESLA, INC. -2.10% 864.38 Delayed Quote.106.63%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AMAZON.COM, INC.
05:28aAMAZON COM : Tesla's Elon Musk calls for breakup of Amazon in tweet
RE
03:00aOcean shipping shrinks as pandemic pummels retailers
RE
01:45aGM Cruise tries to poach Zoox engineers as company for sale
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12:16aBHARTI AIRTEL : Denies Media Report That Amazon in Talks to Buy Stake
DJ
06/04NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/04Elon Musk Calls for Amazon Breakup in Latest Spat With Jeff Bezos -- Update
DJ
06/04JEFF BEZOS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/04JEFF BEZOS : Elon Musk Calls For Amazon Breakup in Latest Spat With Jeff Bezos
DJ
06/04ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 345 B - -
Net income 2020 9 545 M - -
Net cash 2020 45 451 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 129x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 227 B 1 227 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,42x
Nbr of Employees 798 000
Free-Float 81,1%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Average target price 2 684,16 $
Last Close Price 2 460,60 $
Spread / Highest target 21,9%
Spread / Average Target 9,09%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.34.12%1 227 288
WAYFAIR INC.96.48%16 803
ETSY, INC.81.26%9 530
MONOTARO CO., LTD.42.66%9 502
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL36.86%8 786
ZOZO, INC.6.09%6 200
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group