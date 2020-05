--Tim Bray, who was a vice president at Amazon.com Inc.'s Amazon Web Services, said he resigned due to Amazon's firing of two former user-experience designers who criticized the company, CNBC reported Monday.

--The CNBC report said Amazon declined to comment on Mr. Bray's resignation.

Full story: https://www.cnbc.com/2020/05/04/amazon-engineer-resigns-over-companys-treatment-of-workers.html

