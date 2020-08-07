Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com, Inc.    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Amazon com : WarnerMedia ousts top streaming executives as part of restructuring

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/07/2020 | 04:53pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Bob Greenblatt, Chairman of WarnerMedia Entertainment poses as he arrives at the WarnerMedia Upfront event in New York

WarnerMedia's Bob Greenblatt and Kevin Reilly, executives who oversaw its HBO Max streaming business, will leave as part of a restructuring, the company said on Friday.

The restructuring is the first major action taken by Chief Executive Officer Jason Kilar, a former Amazon.com executive, who built Hulu.

"We are elevating HBO Max in the organization and expanding its scope globally," Kilar said in a mail to staff.

Andy Forssell, general manager of HBO Max, will now lead a newly created HBO Max operating business unit, Kilar added.

AT&T Inc hired Kilar to take charge at WarnerMedia as it battles Netflix and Disney for streaming video customers.

Revenue from WarnerMedia segment, which includes HBO, fell 22.7% to $6.8 billion in the second quarter, with the COVID-19 pandemic having a $1.5 billion impact on sales.

WarnerMedia also said it would cut jobs, without disclosing the number of employees impacted.

By Kenneth Li
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -1.78% 3167.46 Delayed Quote.74.53%
NETFLIX, INC. -2.82% 494.73 Delayed Quote.57.33%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on AMAZON.COM, INC.
04:53pAMAZON COM : WarnerMedia ousts top streaming executives as part of restructuring
RE
04:46pNETFLIX : WarnerMedia ousts top streaming executives as part of restructuring
RE
02:49p'Bull everything' rally leaves investors wondering what to own
RE
12:22pU.S. businesses in China face uncertainty as White House bans WeChat
RE
10:31aTODAY'S LOGISTICS REPORT : Beirut's Shock Waves; Vaccine's Painful Priorities; A..
DJ
08:29aEPA CONTINUES AGGRESSIVE PESTICIDE E : Amazon And EBay Ordered To Stop Sale Of C..
AQ
02:48aFor Pricey Shares, a Slice Can Be Enough -- WSJ
DJ
02:39aIndonesia imposes 10% VAT on Facebook, Disney, Tiktok
RE
02:29aBlackstone-backed Indian REIT Mindspace jumps 12% in debut
RE
08/06Amazon and Tesla Take Off as Small Investors Embrace Fractional-Share Trading..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 368 B - -
Net income 2020 15 921 M - -
Net cash 2020 51 793 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 103x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 615 B 1 615 B -
EV / Sales 2020 4,25x
EV / Sales 2021 3,55x
Nbr of Employees 798 000
Free-Float 81,2%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 53
Average target price 3 658,32 $
Last Close Price 3 225,00 $
Spread / Highest target 30,2%
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.74.53%1 615 369
JD.COM, INC.84.25%101 292
WAYFAIR INC.246.02%29 829
ETSY, INC.194.94%15 591
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL95.69%12 025
MONOTARO CO., LTD.42.49%10 323
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group