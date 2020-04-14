Amazon com : Will We Forgive Amazon When This Is Over? -2

Log in
04/14/2020 | 11:07am EDT

As demand for its various businesses surges, Amazon's market share might as well -- provided it can figure out a way to meet that demand. For most any company on earth, this would be good news. But for Amazon, a company that may already be too big for its own good, it could lead to more of the regulatory scrutiny that its success was drawing even before coronavirus. Those inquiries haven't stopped -- they are, like much else, just on pause.

In the coming years, the regulators will be back, and in greater numbers. As will the labor organizers, politicians and activists. An ever greater variety of customers will view Amazon as a basic utility but, wary of overreliance, will explore alternatives, too. The bill for Mr. Bezos' possibly Faustian bargain with the universe -- that everyone loves an innovative and ruthless competitor, even when it becomes dominant -- may finally come due.

-- For more WSJ Technology analysis, reviews, advice and headlines, sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Write to Christopher Mims at christopher.mims@wsj.com

This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 2 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 335 B
EBIT 2020 17 861 M
Net income 2020 13 957 M
Finance 2020 53 884 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 77,5x
P/E ratio 2021 55,2x
EV / Sales2020 3,07x
EV / Sales2021 2,56x
Capitalization 1 080 B
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Average target price 2 400,91  $
Last Close Price 2 168,87  $
Spread / Highest target 24,5%
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.17.37%1 079 785
WAYFAIR INC.-9.80%7 691
MONOTARO CO., LTD.-0.34%6 784
ETSY, INC.25.15%6 539
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL2.64%5 881
ZOZO, INC.-0.31%4 586
