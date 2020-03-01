Amazon com : confirms two employees in Italy have contracted coronavirus

"We?re supporting the affected employees who were in Milan and are now in quarantine," company spokesman Dan Perlet said.

The world's biggest online retailer said it was unaware of any U.S. employees who had contracted the virus. On Friday, Amazon told employees to stop non-essential travel, within the United States and beyond. The company also confirmed on Sunday it is moving some recruiting interviews to video rather than in person.

The United States on Saturday hiked its travel advisory and urged U.S. citizens not to travel to the Veneto and Lombardy regions of Italy because of the coronavirus outbreak. Milan is the capital of the Lombardy region.

The New York Times reported the Amazon employees contracting the coronavirus earlier on Sunday.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)