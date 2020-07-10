Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com, Inc.    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Amazon.com demands TikTok app be removed from employee devices over 'security risks': memo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/10/2020 | 01:19pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A TikTok logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration

Amazon.com Inc has requested employees remove the TikTok video sharing app from their mobile devices by July 10 over "security risks," according to a memo to employees seen by Reuters.

Amazon.com Inc has requested employees remove the TikTok video sharing app from their mobile devices by July 10 over "security risks," according to a memo to employees seen by Reuters.

"Due to security risk, the TikTok app is no longer permitted on mobile devices that access Amazon email. If you have TikTok on your device, you must remove it by 10-Jul to retain mobile access to Amazon email. At this time, using TikTok from your Amazon laptop browser is allowed," according to the email.

An Amazon.com representative was not immediately reachable.

(Reporting by Echo Wang and Krystal Hu; editing by Kenneth Li and Chris Reese)

By Echo Wang and Krystal Hu
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on AMAZON.COM, INC.
01:28pAMAZON COM : homeless shelter faces Seattle crisis, criticism
AQ
01:19pAMAZON.COM DEMANDS TIKTOK APP BE REM : memo
RE
12:59pAmazon begins rolling out bigger UPS and FedEx-style delivery trucks
RE
10:49aRivian Raises $2.5 Billion As Investors Chase Electric Car Buzz
DJ
10:46aU.S. companies seeking capital during pandemic test bank market's new normal
RE
08:29aAMAZON COM : DBRS Morningstar Upgrades Four Classes and Confirms One Class of Na..
AQ
05:36aEXCLUSIVE : India panel proposes new regulator for non-personal data: draft repo..
RE
04:42aIndia panel proposes new regulator for non-personal data -draft report
RE
02:20aA SPACE ODYSSEY : Britain rockets into unknown with OneWeb
RE
07/09A SPACE ODYSSEY : Britain rockets into unknown with OneWeb
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 347 B - -
Net income 2020 9 363 M - -
Net cash 2020 45 451 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 167x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 587 B 1 587 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,44x
Nbr of Employees 798 000
Free-Float 81,1%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Average target price 2 858,15 $
Last Close Price 3 182,63 $
Spread / Highest target 11,5%
Spread / Average Target -10,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.72.24%1 587 420
JD.COM, INC.91.20%103 788
WAYFAIR INC.153.33%21 665
ETSY, INC.158.49%13 590
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL91.19%11 791
MONOTARO CO., LTD.60.62%10 875
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group