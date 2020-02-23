Log in
Amazon com : in Holocaust row about 'Hunters' series, anti-Semitic books

02/23/2020 | 10:19am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves

The Auschwitz Memorial criticized Amazon on Sunday for fictitious depictions of the Holocaust in its Prime series "Hunters" and for selling books of Nazi propaganda.

Seventy-five years after the liberation of the Nazi German Auschwitz death camp by Soviet troops, world leaders and activists have called for action against rising anti-Semitism. [nL8N29W2PP]

"Hunters", released on Friday and starring Al Pacino, features a team of Nazi hunters in 1970s New York who discover that hundreds of escaped Nazis are living in the United States. [nL8N2AJ5KB]

However, the series has faced accusations of bad taste, particularly for depicting fictional atrocities in Nazi death camps, such as a game of human chess in which people are killed when a piece is taken.

"Inventing a fake game of human chess for @huntersonprime is not only dangerous foolishness & caricature. It also welcomes future deniers," the Auschwitz Memorial tweeted.

"We honor the victims by preserving factual accuracy."

The Auschwitz Memorial is responsible for preserving the Nazi German death camp in southern Poland, where more than 1.1 million people, most of them Jews, perished in gas chambers or from starvation, cold and disease.

Amazon, also under fire for selling anti-Semitic books, did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Polish state-run news agency PAP cited Amazon as saying that as a bookseller it was aware of the history of censorship of books and it believed it was important to ensure access to books including those that may arouse reservations.

On Friday, the Memorial retweeted a letter from the Holocaust Educational Trust to Amazon asking that anti-Semitic children's books by Nazi Julius Streicher, who was executed for crimes against humanity, be removed from sale.

"When you decide to make a profit on selling vicious antisemitic Nazi propaganda published without any critical comment or context, you need to remember that those words led not only to the #Holocaust but also many other hate crimes," the Auschwitz Memorial tweeted on Sunday.

In December, Amazon withdrew from sale products decorated with images of Auschwitz, including Christmas decorations, after the Memorial complained. [nL8N28C420]

(Reporting by Alan Charlish; Additional reporting by Anna Koper; Editing by Giles Elgood)

