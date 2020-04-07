Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com, Inc.    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Amazon com : testing disinfectant fog at New York warehouse after coronavirus protests

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/07/2020 | 05:53pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York

Amazon.com Inc is testing the use of disinfectant fog at a warehouse in Staten Island, New York starting on Tuesday, the company told Reuters, following worker protests over the risk of coronavirus infection at the site.

The measure shows how the world's largest online retailer is aiming to increase safety cleaning without closing facilities essential to its operation, as some workers and elected officials have demanded.

Amazon said it is trying out disinfectant fog as used by airlines and hospitals to further sanitize its facilities. The pilot program follows an announcement last week that the company would check workers' temperature and make masks available at all U.S. and European sites in its operations network.

"We continue to explore even more preventative measures to support the health and safety of employees, who are providing a critical service in our communities," Amazon said in a statement.

The New York warehouse, known internally as JFK8, is one of several locations where small groups of Amazon employees have walked out to highlight the risks they face from working where colleagues have become infected with the virus, which causes the sometimes deadly COVID-19 respiratory illness.

The virus has led to at least 80,000 deaths globally and infected more than 1.4 million people - including workers at more than 50 Amazon facilities, according to a New York Times report. New York is currently the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak with by far the most confirmed COVID-19 cases and related deaths.

The company has said it is requiring staff to keep safe distances from each other.

The Staten Island warehouse drew particular attention after Amazon fired an employee on paid quarantine for participating in a protest last week that he helped organize.

The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union called on company executives to resign after an internal document leaked, in which Amazon's general counsel described that employee as "not smart, or articulate."

The general counsel then issued a statement saying frustration over the health risks created by the employee had clouded his judgment.

By Jeffrey Dastin

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AMAZON.COM, INC.
06:34pAMAZON COM : testing disinfectant fog at New York warehouse after coronavirus pr..
RE
05:53pAMAZON COM : testing disinfectant fog at New York warehouse after coronavirus pr..
RE
05:51pWall Street volatility raises fears of another selloff
RE
04:52aAMAZON COM : Online grocery services struggle to meet spike in demand
AQ
04/06French union CGT calls strike by retail sector, demanding safer working condi..
RE
04/06AMAZON COM : deploying masks, taking workers temperature
AQ
04/06AMAZON COM : Shipping Delays? Out-of-Stock Items? Amazon Isn't the Only Shop Onl..
DJ
04/05Some ETFs to Turn to in Any Panic -- Journal Report
DJ
04/04EXCLUSIVE : Amazon in contact with coronavirus test makers for potential screeni..
RE
04/03EXCLUSIVE : Amazon to delay Prime Day event due to coronavirus, outlines cloud r..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 335 B
EBIT 2020 17 942 M
Net income 2020 14 011 M
Finance 2020 54 219 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 71,2x
P/E ratio 2021 50,7x
EV / Sales2020 2,81x
EV / Sales2021 2,34x
Capitalization 995 B
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Average target price 2 399,77  $
Last Close Price 1 997,59  $
Spread / Highest target 35,2%
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.8.10%970 680
MONOTARO CO., LTD.-0.59%6 621
WAYFAIR INC.-20.88%5 030
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL2.24%4 851
ETSY, INC.4.88%4 534
ZOZO, INC.-1.06%4 117
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group