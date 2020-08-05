Amazon com : to Open New Fulfillment Center in Tampa, Fla., Area

By Chris Wack

Amazon.com Inc. said Wednesday it is planning to launch a new, state-of-the-art Amazon fulfillment center in Temple Terrace, Fla.

The online retailer said the new fulfillment center, which is anticipated to launch in 2021, will create 750 new, full-time jobs with comprehensive benefits starting on the first day. Amazon currently operates seven fulfillment and sortation centers in Florida in Jacksonville, Davenport, Orlando, Miami, Ruskin and Lakeland.

Amazon's new operations facility will be more than 600,000 square feet on the ground floor. Employees at the site will work alongside technology to pick, pack and ship smaller customer items such as books, electronics, small household goods and toys. Amazon also will hire for roles in human resources, operations management, safety, security, finance and information technology.

Amazon said it also is planning a new delivery station in Lutz that will power Amazon's last-mile delivery capabilities to speed up deliveries for customers in Pasco County. Delivery stations enable Amazon Logistics to supplement capacity and flexibility to Amazon's delivery capabilities. The Lutz delivery station also is seen opening in 2021.

Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com