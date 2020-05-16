Log in
Amazon.com, Inc.

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
Amazon com : to Reopen French Warehouses After Deal With Unions -- Update

05/16/2020 | 08:47pm EDT

By Sam Schechner

PARIS -- Amazon.com Inc. said it plans to begin reopening its warehouses in France next week, after resolving a dispute over working conditions with workers' unions.

The deal, under which Amazon's six French warehouses will reopen progressively beginning on May 19, brings a close to a dispute that has slowed Amazon's business and fueled disputes in France, the U.S. and elsewhere over whether it is doing enough to protect the safety of workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

As part of the deal, Amazon's more than 10,000 workers in France will come back voluntarily during a restart period that will stretch through June 2. Workers will receive an extra EUR2 ($2.16) an hour through the end of May, unions said in a press release.

The online retail company had closed its warehouses in France on April 16, after a court forbade the company from shipping nonessential goods because of the risk to workers from the coronavirus.

Amazon shut down, even though the court allowed it to continue shipping essentials such as food, medicine and hygiene products, because executives said the court decision left too much ambiguity over what constituted an essential good, exposing it to the risk of fines. During the shutdown, Amazon continued paying its French employees, but shipped to France from its warehouses outside the country. It also processed orders for third-party merchants in France that don't use its warehouses.

Amazon has disputed that its workers were in danger. The agreement comes "after five weeks of negotiations during which we have repeatedly provided clarity and information on the security measures we have put in place to protect employees in our distribution centers," Amazon said in a statement posted to Twitter.

"This situation was all about formal procedure and there has been no significant change to the safety measures we had already put in place," an Amazon spokesperson said, adding that the company had invested millions of euros in keeping its French employees safe.

Amazon's relationship with its workers has been a particular subject of scrutiny during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the U.S., some warehouse workers who were fired contended that they had been singled out for speaking about working conditions during the epidemic, something the company denied.

Write to Sam Schechner at sam.schechner@wsj.com

