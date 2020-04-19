Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com, Inc.    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Amazon com : to extend French warehouse closures after union dispute

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/19/2020 | 09:45am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves

Amazon will keep its six warehouses in France closed until at least April 22 after a stand-off with unions over sanitary conditions amid the coronavirus outbreak, it said on Sunday.

The Seattle-based e-commerce giant has been under scrutiny over its working practices on both sides of the Atlantic since the start of the pandemic, with workers raising concerns over the risks of contagion while fielding shipments.

U.S. unions and elected officials have called on Amazon to close down buildings while in France worker representatives took the firm to court, saying its health protocols were not good enough.

A French court last week ordered Amazon to restrict its deliveries to bare essentials such as groceries and medical supplies while it makes thorough safety checks.

But Amazon went further and suspended activity at six so-called fulfilment centres where it processes and packs items, in one of the biggest fallouts from the backlash yet.

It said that the definition of essential goods was not clear and it could not risk being fined, and has lodged a court appeal now due on April 21.

"We're waiting with interest for our appeal to be heard," the company said, adding that warehouse employees would have to stay at home until at least April 22. Amazon had previously said the closures would apply until at least April 20.

The U.S. firm has encouraged shoppers to keep ordering, and taken out advertisements in French newspapers saying vendors that use Amazon's site to showcase their wares but have their own logistics would still be able to deliver.

In addition, the company has said it will try to minimise disruptions by using other warehouses in Europe to fulfil orders, though some shoppers said they had already been warned of delays of up to four weeks to receive their goods.

France is under virtual lockdown to contain the virus outbreak and most stores except for supermarkets are closed.

The Amazon dispute comes as the government tries to strike a balancing act, ensuring companies are bringing in sanitary precautions while avoiding a total economic shutdown.

Amazon has said its health guidelines are adequate, adding it has provided staff with face masks.

Unions have argued that social distancing is hard to respect in busy warehouses, and want the company to cut back on the number of products it is delivering during the crisis.

(Reporting by Sarah White; additional reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; editing by Jane Merriman and Jason Neely)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AMAZON.COM, INC.
09:45aAMAZON COM : to extend French warehouse closures after union dispute
RE
04/17Walmart to hire 50,000 more workers in coronavirus-driven hiring spree
RE
04/17AMAZON COM : U.S. judge puts Amazon challenge to Pentagon JEDI contract on hold
RE
04/17WELLS FARGO, J.C. PENNEY, AMAZON.COM : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
04/17AMAZON COM : Judge Hands Setback to Amazon in JEDI Case
DJ
04/17AMAZON COM : Gets Go Ahead for U.K. Food-Delivery Investment, Thanks to Coronavi..
DJ
04/17AMAZON COM : prepping to launch super-fast grocery delivery service in UK - the ..
RE
04/17AMAZON PREPPING TO LAUNCH SUPER-FAST : the Grocer
RE
04/17AMAZON COM : Gets Go Ahead for U.K. Food-Delivery Investment, Thanks to Coronavi..
DJ
04/17AMAZON COM : Pandemic Hit Clears Path for Amazon Investment in UK Food-Delivery ..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 335 B
EBIT 2020 17 984 M
Net income 2020 13 965 M
Finance 2020 53 884 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 85,1x
P/E ratio 2021 60,3x
EV / Sales2020 3,37x
EV / Sales2021 2,82x
Capitalization 1 184 B
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Average target price 2 427,16  $
Last Close Price 2 375,00  $
Spread / Highest target 13,7%
Spread / Average Target 2,20%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.28.53%1 183 997
WAYFAIR INC.-0.32%8 500
MONOTARO CO., LTD.-3.47%7 395
ETSY, INC.37.83%7 241
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL1.38%6 152
ZOZO, INC.-2.08%4 942
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group