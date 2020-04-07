Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com, Inc.    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Amazon com : to suspend delivery service competing with UPS, FedEx

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/07/2020 | 07:40pm EDT

Amazon.com Inc will suspend a delivery service that aims to compete with UPS and FedEx in the United States.

The online retailer told customers that the service, Amazon Shipping, will be paused starting in June, according to the Wall Street Journal, which was first to report the change.

Amazon is suspending the service because it needs people and capacity to handle a surge in its own customers? orders, the Journal reported, citing sources.

"We regularly look at a variety of factors across Amazon to make sure we're set up in the right way to best serve our customers," an Amazon spokesperson told Reuters in an email confirming the halt in service.

Amazon Shipping is available in a handful of U.S. cities, including Los Angeles, and handles non-Amazon and Amazon marketplace packages.

The company is grappling with a demand surge in the United States, where most residents are under stay-at-home orders to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus that is sweeping around the globe.

Amazon has been unable to get many packages to customers in one or two days, as it had promised prior to the epidemic.

The suspension of Amazon Shipping will allow the company to focus on its core delivery operation, said Trevor Outman, founder of consultancy Shipware.

Amazon said https://www.reuters.com/article/us-healthcare-coronavirus-amazon-com/amazon-to-hire-100000-workers-as-online-orders-surge-on-virus-worries-idUSKBN2133LB in March it would hire 100,000 warehouse and delivery workers in the United States to deal with a surge in online orders.

UPS and FedEx shares rose 2% in extended trading on the news.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Jane Wardell)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AMAZON.COM, INC.
07:40pAMAZON COM : to suspend delivery service competing with UPS, FedEx
RE
05:53pAMAZON COM : testing disinfectant fog at New York warehouse after coronavirus pr..
RE
05:51pWall Street volatility raises fears of another selloff
RE
04:58pAmazon to Suspend Delivery Service That Competes With UPS, FedEx -- Update
DJ
04:52aAMAZON COM : Online grocery services struggle to meet spike in demand
AQ
04/06French union CGT calls strike by retail sector, demanding safer working condi..
RE
04/06AMAZON COM : deploying masks, taking workers temperature
AQ
04/06AMAZON COM : Shipping Delays? Out-of-Stock Items? Amazon Isn't the Only Shop Onl..
DJ
04/05Some ETFs to Turn to in Any Panic -- Journal Report
DJ
04/04EXCLUSIVE : Amazon in contact with coronavirus test makers for potential screeni..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 335 B
EBIT 2020 17 942 M
Net income 2020 14 011 M
Finance 2020 54 219 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 71,7x
P/E ratio 2021 51,1x
EV / Sales2020 2,83x
EV / Sales2021 2,36x
Capitalization 1 001 B
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Average target price 2 399,77  $
Last Close Price 2 011,60  $
Spread / Highest target 34,2%
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.8.10%970 680
MONOTARO CO., LTD.-0.59%6 621
WAYFAIR INC.-20.88%5 030
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL2.24%4 851
ETSY, INC.4.88%4 534
ZOZO, INC.-1.06%4 117
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group