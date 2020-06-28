Log in
Amazon com : workers in Germany to go on strike over coronavirus infections

06/28/2020 | 04:05pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Workers and Verdi union members protest during strike action at a Amazon logistics centre in Werne, Germany

Workers at six Amazon sites in Germany will go on strike on Monday in protest over safety after some staff at logistics centres tested positive for coronavirus, labour union Verdi said.

Verdi said on Sunday that the strike would last at least 48 hours, under the motto 'Good and healthy work', to denounce what it called a lack of transparency by the U.S. retail giant after workers tested positive for COVID-19.

"We have information that at least 30 to 40 colleagues were infected," said Verdi representative Orhan Akman.

Amazon has faced a long-running battle with unions in Germany over better pay and conditions for logistics workers, who have staged frequent strikes since 2013.

Verdi said the strikes will hit Amazon sites in Leipzig, Bad Hersfeld, Rheinberg, Werne and Koblenz. It said Amazon was putting profit ahead of the safety of its workers.

Amazon rejected the accusations in a statement and said that as of June it had invested $4 billion on measures to protect its global workforce and clients from the risk of COVID-19 infections.

In Germany, its biggest market after the United States, Amazon has since February ordered 470 million hand disinfection bottles, 21 million pairs of gloves, 19 million masks and other face protection gear and 39 million boxes of disinfectant wipes, a spokesman for Amazon in Germany said.

(Reporting by Ralf Banser; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 347 B - -
Net income 2020 9 344 M - -
Net cash 2020 45 451 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 141x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 343 B 1 343 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,74x
Nbr of Employees 798 000
Free-Float 81,1%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Average target price 2 776,48 $
Last Close Price 2 692,87 $
Spread / Highest target 26,3%
Spread / Average Target 3,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.49.07%1 343 139
JD.COM, INC.69.32%91 908
WAYFAIR INC.123.46%19 111
ETSY, INC.131.47%12 169
MONOTARO CO., LTD.48.82%10 080
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL64.02%9 836
