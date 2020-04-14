Log in
Amazon.com, Inc.

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
Amazon ordered to limit France trade to essential goods within 24 hours

04/14/2020 | 09:12am EDT
A French court on Tuesday ordered Amazon to limit its business to essential goods within 24 hours to allow for an assessment of epidemic risks, trade union Sud said on Tuesday.

The Nanterre court also ruled that Amazon will have to pay a penalty of 1 million euros per day of delay in complying with the decision, the union added.

Some unions had been calling for the complete closure of Amazon's activities in France, or at the very least a further clampdown on deliveries, after raising concerns over health standards during the coronavirus outbreak.

Amazon also came under scrutiny from labour inspectors and was told to improve conditions at five French sites.

Amazon, which has said in the past that it adheres to health guidelines, had no immediate comment.

(Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic, Sarah White, Dominique Vidalon; editing by Jason Neely)

