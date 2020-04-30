Amazon's Sales Jump as Coronavirus Prompts Surge in Online Shopping -- 2nd Update

By Dana Mattioli

Amazon.com Inc. reported soaring quarterly sales as the company experienced a surge in online orders from homebound customers contending with the coronavirus pandemic.

The tech giant said Thursday that revenue rose 26% from a year earlier to $75.5 billion in the three months through March. The boom in sales came at a cost, though, as profit fell 29% from a year earlier to $2.5 billion, well short of analysts' average estimate of $3.26 billion, according to a survey by FactSet. Operating profit for the quarter also missed the estimate Amazon gave in January.

The results, which follow relatively robust earnings reports by several other big tech companies in recent days, reflect the central role Amazon has played during the coronavirus crisis, delivering goods to people stranded at home by government shelter-in-place orders. The surge in online buying taxed Amazon's fulfillment centers, which saw unprecedented volumes for this part of the year. In response, Amazon temporarily stopped taking inventory for products deemed nonessential and announced plans to hire 175,000 more staffers for its warehouses and delivery network.

Amazon's booming sales stand in stark contrast to many companies across the U.S. economy, which shrank in the first quarter at its fastest pace since the last recession. Investors had sent the Seattle company's stock price up nearly 34% this year through Thursday's close, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell nearly 15% and the Nasdaq Composite Index was down about 1%.

Amazon shares fell 5.6% in after-hours trading Thursday following the release of its financial results.

Amazon experienced trouble getting items to customers quickly. Prime orders, which typically are delivered in as little as a day, sometimes showed monthlong delivery windows. Amazon removed some features from its website that drive more sales in order to take some pressure off its warehouses, The Wall Street Journal has reported.

Worldwide shipping costs were $10.9 billion in the first quarter, a 49% increase from the year-earlier period. As the pandemic continues, the company will have to figure out how to get much-needed items to customers more profitably. The company also spent heavily in the quarter hiring more employees and temporarily raising the pay of essential workers by $2 an hour.

"The current crisis is demonstrating the adaptability and durability of Amazon's business as never before, but it's also the hardest time we've ever faced," Chief Executive Jeff Bezos said in a statement.

Amazon said it expects second-quarter sales of between $75 billion and $81 billion. Reflecting the uncertainty of the current environment, it projected its operating income to fall to between a $1.5 billion loss and a $1.5 billion gain, compared with operating income of $3.1 billion a year earlier. The company said it expects around $4 billion in Covid-related costs for the second quarter.

The pandemic has broadly been a boon for sales at retailers with strong e-commerce abilities but devastated those that rely on bricks-and-mortar operations. Department-store chain J.C. Penney Co. Inc. is negotiating for bankruptcy funding, the Journal reported last week and Macy's Inc. at the end of March said it was furloughing most of its roughly 125,000 employees.

The need to work from home and the broader shift toward online activity during the crisis have benefited cloud-computing providers that rent out remote computing power. Operating income for Amazon Web Services, the industry leader and a major engine of growth and profit for its parent before the crisis, rose 32.8% to $10.2 billion in the latest quarter.

Microsoft Corp., Amazon's biggest cloud-computing competitor, a day earlier posted a 21% jump in quarterly sales for its intelligent cloud segment.

Amazon's advertising business also has held up well, with sales in the latest quarter rising 43.8% from a year earlier to $3.9 billion. The unit, which sells ad space in the form of sponsored products in search and display ads, has become another cash cow for the company in recent years.

Amazon still faces an array of challenges, even beyond restoring more stability to its warehouse and logistics operations. It is fighting several battles with the Trump administration, which on Wednesday added several of the company's overseas websites to a list of "notorious markets" believed to facilitate intellectual-property violations. Amazon called the move politically motivated.

And lawmakers from both parties have called for more scrutiny of Amazon after a Wall Street Journal report detailed the company's use of third-party seller data to develop its products, a practice at odds with the company's stated policies. Amazon has said it launched its own investigation.

Amazon's international business posted a wider operating loss for the latest quarter. The physical stores segment, which includes Whole Foods, had $4.6 billion in sales for the period, up 7.7% from a year ago.

Profit declined 42.6% in its North American unit, which includes the bulk of its e-commerce operations.

--Sebastian Herrera contributed to this article.

