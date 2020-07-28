Big Tech CEOs to defend their companies before U.S. Congress by listing competitors

WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - The chief executives of four
of the world's largest tech companies, Amazon.com Inc,
Facebook Inc, Apple and Alphabet's Google
, plan to argue in a congressional hearing on antitrust
on Wednesday that they face intense competition from each other
and from other rivals.
The testimony from Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Facebook's Mark
Zuckerberg, Google's Sundar Pichai and Apple's Tim Cook, which
was released Tuesday, portrays four chief executives who are
looking over their shoulders at competitors who could render
them obsolete.
Pichai argued that search - which Google dominates by most
metrics - was broader than just typing a query into Google, and
said he remained concerned about being relevant as people turn
to Twitter, Pinterest or other websites for information.
"We know Google’s continued success is not guaranteed.
Google operates in highly competitive and dynamic global
markets, in which prices are free or falling, and products are
constantly improving," Pichai said in the prepared remarks.
The four will testify https://reut.rs/2DhrEFT to a panel of
lawmakers investigating how their business practices and data
gathering have hurt smaller rivals as they seek to retain their
dominance, or expand.
In his remarks, Bezos said Amazon occupies a small share of
the overall retail market and competes with retailers like
Walmart, which is twice its size. He also said the
coronavirus pandemic boosted e-commerce businesses across the
spectrum and not just Amazon.
Bezos also lays out how small sellers have succeeded on
Amazon's third-party marketplace, a practice that has come under
scrutiny from lawmakers.
In his prepared testimony, Zuckerberg argued that Facebook
competes against other companies appearing at the hearing and
against others globally.
Zuckerberg will also defend Facebook's acquisitions by
saying the social media platform helped companies like WhatsApp
and Instagram grow. Both are owned by Facebook.
He will also remind lawmakers of the competitive threat U.S.
tech companies face from China, saying that China is building
its "own version of the internet focused on very different
ideas, and they are exporting their vision to other countries."
Zuckerberg also renewed Facebook's call for government
regulation. He has previously called for more laws in areas
where the company has been criticized - such as harmful content
in social media, election integrity and privacy.
Apple's Tim Cook will tell the committee the company "does
not have a dominant market share in any market where we do
business. That is not just true for iPhone, it is true for any
product category."
He will argue the company's "commissions are comparable to
or lower than commissions charged by the majority of our
competitors. And they are vastly lower than the 50 to 70 percent
that software developers paid to distribute their work before we
launched the App Store."
