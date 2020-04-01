Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com, Inc.    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Carrefour teams up with Uber Eats for lockdown deliveries

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/01/2020 | 06:35am EDT
A view shows empty shelves at a Carrefour supermarket as people began stockpiling food in Gennevilliers, near Paris

French supermarket retailer Carrefour and Uber Eats said on Wednesday they would launch a new delivery service aimed at helping Parisians buy essential goods and food during the nationwide lockdown triggered by the coronavirus crisis.

Delivery groups and takeaway companies across Europe have been tapping into soaring demand for their services as customers grapple with how to stock up on basic goods during the shutdowns.

Supermarkets are still open in France and elsewhere, though many have restricted the number of shoppers who can enter at one time for safety reasons, while many customers are looking to reduce their store visits.

Carrefour and Uber Eats' new service will start with around 15 stores in Paris and the surrounding region on April 6, before being rolled out nationwide. It allow users to choose a Carrefour convenience store on the Uber Eats app or website.

They can also order products by phone from 11am to 11pm, including everyday grocery shopping as well as hygiene and cleaning products. Customers will also be able to get deliveries at home within 30 minutes on average.

Uber Eats will waive delivery fees on all Carrefour orders during the month of April.

Some delivery companies have come in for criticism over working conditions for staff and related services like Uber's better known ride sharing app, which is widely used but had sparked protests from taxi firms in countries like France.

In Britain, Deliveroo announced two services last month to help people who are self-isolating because of the coronavirus - the first supplying essentials, such as tinned goods, pasta and household items, and the second, a tie-up with Marks & Spencer's stores on BP forecourts.

Goods such as toilet paper and tissues or tinned tuna are also available for delivery via Deliveroo from Casino-owned Franprix stores in Paris.

In Spain, Uber Eats said it was teaming up with Galp, an energy and gas station group, to provide home deliveries of cleaning products and toiletries from its convenience stores.

In Brazil, Uber Eats will also work with pharmacies, convenience stores and pet shops to get supplies flowing, it said.

Carrefour had already been exploring options of this kind before the coronavirus crisis, as supermarket groups face competition from the likes of Amazon. Last year, it partnered with Spanish start-up Glovo to provide a fast home delivery services.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Maya Nikoleava in Paris, and Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Additional writing by Sarah White, editing by Barbara Lewis and Jane Merriman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -0.72% 1949.72 Delayed Quote.5.51%
BP PLC -0.74% 342.75 Delayed Quote.-27.01%
CARREFOUR -1.60% 14.185 Real-time Quote.-3.58%
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC 2.58% 101.7898 Delayed Quote.-53.52%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AMAZON.COM, INC.
06:40aAMAZON COM : Higher Wage Bills Will Eat Into Grocers' Gains -- Heard on the Stre..
DJ
06:35aCarrefour teams up with Uber Eats for lockdown deliveries
RE
03:14aFrance's Carrefour teams up with Uber Eats for lockdown deliveries
RE
03/31AMAZON COM : New York City Investigates Amazon Over Firing of Worker
DJ
03/31AMAZON COM : New York City to probe Amazon firing of warehouse worker
RE
03/31AMAZON COM : Dozens of Whole Foods Workers Skip Work But Stores Are Unaffected
DJ
03/31AMAZON COM : AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Detective
BU
03/31AMAZON COM : Whole Foods workers walk out over coronavirus disputes
AQ
03/31AMAZON COM : fires warehouse worker who staged walkout
AQ
03/31NETFLIX : Walt Disney to launch streaming service in India on Friday
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 334 B
EBIT 2020 17 977 M
Net income 2020 14 075 M
Finance 2020 54 219 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 69,2x
P/E ratio 2021 49,5x
EV / Sales2020 2,74x
EV / Sales2021 2,28x
Capitalization 971 B
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Average target price 2 396,02  $
Last Close Price 1 949,72  $
Spread / Highest target 38,5%
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.5.51%970 680
MONOTARO CO., LTD.0.10%6 621
WAYFAIR INC.-40.87%5 030
B2W - COMPANHIA DIGITAL0.00%4 851
ETSY, INC.-13.23%4 534
ZOZO, INC.-2.88%4 117
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group