Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com, Inc.    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Do more to stop coronavirus price gouging, U.S. states tell Amazon, Walmart, Facebook

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/25/2020 | 01:11pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics center in Lauwin-Planque

A group of 32 U.S. states have a message for the nation's leading online platforms: You are not doing enough to stop price gouging amid the coronavirus crisis.

In a letter sent on Wednesday to Amazon.com Inc, Walmart Inc, Facebook Inc and eBay Inc a bipartisan group of U.S. attorneys general outlined specific steps it wants the online platforms to take to end this practice.

Pennsylvania's Josh Shapiro is leading the effort along with attorneys general from the states of Connecticut, Vermont and New Mexico.

The steps include triggering price-gouging protections prior to emergency declarations in a state, being proactive in setting policies and restrictions on sellers instead of playing catch up and creating a "fair pricing" page where consumers can report incidents.

"They should use their data and analytics tools to stop price spikes, not play whack-a-mole when they find something on their platform...We are seeing them handle this on a case-by-case basis, which is really not practical," Shapiro told Reuters in an interview.

EBay said it is taking significant measures to block or remove items that make false health claims and is making efforts to ensure sellers on its platform follow local laws and company policies.

The other companies did not respond to requests for comment.

Shapiro said his office has received approximately 2,900 tips of price gouging on online platforms and brick-and-mortar stores in the past eight to nine days and issued 90 cease-and-desist orders to sellers engaged in the activity. He said if these orders fail to deter merchants, his office can fine them up to $10,000 per violation.

The issue of price-gouging on online platforms has become a hot topic among law enforcement agencies, officials and lawmakers as panicked consumers look to stock up on essential items during the outbreak.

It also reflects the intense pressure online platforms are under to protect consumers while delivering goods during a pandemic.

Earlier this week, Amazon said it had removed 3,900 seller accounts involved in this activity. In early March, the company said it is working with state attorneys general to identify and prosecute third-party sellers.

A report by the U.S. Public Interest Research Group released March 11, found nearly 1 in 6 of the products sold directly by Amazon had prices spike 50% higher than the 90-day average.

"Even new protections by your company including heightened monitoring, bans on certain advertisements, and bans on selling certain items, have failed to remove unconscionably priced critical supplies," the letter said.

By Nandita Bose
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -1.81% 1908.22 Delayed Quote.4.99%
EBAY INC. 4.66% 28.94 Delayed Quote.-23.37%
FACEBOOK -1.80% 158.28 Delayed Quote.-21.57%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AMAZON.COM, INC.
01:11pDo more to stop coronavirus price gouging, U.S. states tell Amazon, Walmart, ..
RE
01:07pDo more to stop coronavirus price gouging, U.S. states tell Amazon, Walmart, ..
RE
09:26aAMAZON COM : Who needs Instacart? U.S. farmers expand food deliveries during cor..
RE
08:09aAMAZON COM : District Court Awards Post-Markman Attorneys' Fees After Plaintiff ..
AQ
06:46aTarget withdraws forecasts, curbs spending to meet virus-related demand
RE
06:37aAMAZON COM : Delivery drivers face pandemic without sick pay, insurance, sanitiz..
RE
05:51aWalmart taps Sameer Aggarwal as CEO of Indian unit, says in touch with suppli..
RE
02:48aAmazon's Bezos, Other CEOs Sold Their Shares Just In Time -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aE-Commerce Winners Include Basics, Sweatpants -- WSJ
DJ
03/24MICROSOFT : Amazon Claims Pentagon's JEDI Overhaul Keeps Microsoft in Driver's S..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 334 B
EBIT 2020 17 967 M
Net income 2020 14 172 M
Finance 2020 54 327 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 68,5x
P/E ratio 2021 49,1x
EV / Sales2020 2,73x
EV / Sales2021 2,27x
Capitalization 966 B
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Average target price 2 393,44  $
Last Close Price 1 940,10  $
Spread / Highest target 39,2%
Spread / Average Target 23,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.4.99%965 802
MONOTARO CO., LTD.-4.76%6 328
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL-12.82%5 650
ETSY, INC.-13.93%4 497
WAYFAIR INC.-51.89%4 092
ZOZO, INC.9.19%4 035
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group