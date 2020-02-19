Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com, Inc.    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

EU bets on industrial data, new rules to catch up in global tech

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/19/2020 | 08:04am EST
FILE PHOTO: A European Union flag flies outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels

The European Commission plans to create a single European market for data, hoping that pooling the region's deep industrial expertise could help build technology powerhouses to catch up with Silicon Valley and state-backed Chinese heavyweights.

The plan is part of a raft of digital market reforms proposed by the EU executive on Monday that also include steps to rein in the data controlling powers of companies such as Google, Facebook and Amazon.

Having lagged the first wave of digital innovation, particularly in consumer markets such as social media, online shopping and smartphones, the EU is keen to make up lost ground and avoid its firms relying on data from U.S and Asian rivals.

It is hoping that tapping into the trove of industrial data held by companies such as Germany's Siemens and France's Alstom could push Europe to forefront of the next wave of innovation.

"We will create a single market for data in the EU and we want to trigger investments of 4-6 billion euros in EU data spaces and cloud infrastructures," Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told a news conference.

Alongside the single European data market, the Commission plans to create smaller data markets centred on key industries.

It will come up with a final draft by the end of the year following feedback from interested parties.

The plan comes alongside moves by some EU countries to introduce digital taxes on major U.S. tech companies, steps condemned by Washington as tantamount to protectionism.

TOUGHER RULES COMING

Other elements in the Commission's proposals include new rules covering cross-border data use, data interoperability and standards for manufacturing, climate change, the auto industry, healthcare, financial services, agriculture and energy.

One possibly controversial proposal calls for doing away with EU rules against anti-competitive data sharing.

There is also a goal for data centres to be climate neutral by 2030.

In response to complaints about the power wielded by large online platforms, the Commission is also considering introducing rules to stop these companies from unilaterally imposing conditions for access and use of data or benefiting from this in a disproportionate manner.

A discussion paper on artificial intelligence also aims to set up a framework to govern the use of a technology used by a growing number of companies, with the rules applying to high-risk sectors such as healthcare, transport and policing.

More onerous rules known as the digital services act, which could force tech giants to take on more responsibilities for their actions and content hosted on their platforms, are expected to be announced towards the end of the year.

By Foo Yun Chee
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.05% 1519.44 Delayed Quote.13.39%
ALSTOM -0.60% 48.37 Real-time Quote.15.32%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 0.97% 2155.67 Delayed Quote.16.66%
FACEBOOK 1.69% 217.8 Delayed Quote.6.11%
SIEMENS AG -0.13% 106.68 Delayed Quote.-8.32%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AMAZON.COM, INC.
08:04aEU bets on industrial data, new rules to catch up in global tech
RE
07:52aEXCLUSIVE : G20 financial leaders see modest growth pick-up, coronavirus a risk ..
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/18Virgin Galactic's stock soars, fueled by retail investors
RE
02/18EU tax commissioner slams U.S. plans on tech tax
RE
02/18Walmart sees slower online sales growth after tepid holiday quarter
RE
02/18Walmart sees slower online sales growth after tepid holiday quarter
RE
02/1820 years after dot-com peak, tech dominance keeps investors on edge
RE
02/18GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Apple warns, HSBC cuts thousands of jobs
02/18Spain sends bill on taxing web giants' Spanish revenues to parliament
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 334 B
EBIT 2020 18 388 M
Net income 2020 14 206 M
Finance 2020 54 842 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 76,0x
P/E ratio 2021 54,2x
EV / Sales2020 3,05x
EV / Sales2021 2,54x
Capitalization 1 073 B
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Average target price 2 405,65  $
Last Close Price 2 155,67  $
Spread / Highest target 25,3%
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.16.66%1 073 115
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL12.06%8 656
WAYFAIR INC.-9.76%7 595
ETSY, INC.20.36%6 318
MONOTARO CO., LTD.-10.04%5 758
ZOZO, INC.-12.40%5 011
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group