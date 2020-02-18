Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com, Inc.    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

EU to unveil plans to boost European firms, rein in U.S. tech giants

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 07:36pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A European Union flag flies outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels

The European Commission will on Wednesday launch the first of a raft of proposals to help European companies exploit their rich trove of industrial data and at the same time rein in online giants Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc's Google and Amazon.com Inc.

The data strategy and artificial intelligence discussion papers are part of a bigger scheme to help European companies better compete with U.S. tech giants and state-aided Chinese companies in the digital world.

European digital and antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager and European industry chief Thierry Breton will present the proposals around noon. They will come up with a final draft by the end of the year following feedback from interested parties.

The core of the EU's data strategy is the creation of a single European data market and smaller data markets centered on key industries, according to a draft seen by Reuters last month.

Other elements include new rules covering cross-border data use, data interoperability and standards related to manufacturing, climate change, the auto industry, healthcare, financial services, agriculture and energy.

One of the possibly controversial proposals calls for doing away with EU competition rules against anti-competitive data sharing.

In response to complaints about the power wielded by large online platforms, the Commission is also considering introducing rules to stop these companies from unilaterally imposing conditions for access and use of data or benefiting from this in a disproportionate manner.

The discussion paper on artificial intelligence aims to set up a framework to govern the use of this technology used by an increasing number of companies, a draft seen by Reuters showed. The rules would apply to high-risk sectors such as healthcare, transport and predictive policing.

More onerous rules known as the digital services act, which could force the tech giants to take on more responsibilities for their actions and content hosted on their platforms, are expected to be announced towards the end of the year.

By Foo Yun Chee
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.05% 1519.44 Delayed Quote.13.39%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 0.97% 2155.67 Delayed Quote.15.53%
FACEBOOK 1.69% 217.8 Delayed Quote.4.35%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AMAZON.COM, INC.
07:36pEU to unveil plans to boost European firms, rein in U.S. tech giants
RE
01:55pVirgin Galactic's stock soars, fueled by retail investors
RE
12:24pEU tax commissioner slams U.S. plans on tech tax
RE
12:07pWalmart sees slower online sales growth after tepid holiday quarter
RE
11:56aWalmart sees slower online sales growth after tepid holiday quarter
RE
09:26a20 years after dot-com peak, tech dominance keeps investors on edge
RE
09:22aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Apple warns, HSBC cuts thousands of jobs
08:14aSpain sends bill on taxing web giants' Spanish revenues to parliament
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 334 B
EBIT 2020 18 388 M
Net income 2020 14 206 M
Finance 2020 54 842 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 76,0x
P/E ratio 2021 54,2x
EV / Sales2020 3,01x
EV / Sales2021 2,51x
Capitalization 1 063 B
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Average target price 2 405,65  $
Last Close Price 2 155,67  $
Spread / Highest target 25,3%
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.15.53%1 062 761
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL12.06%8 681
WAYFAIR INC.-8.75%7 680
ETSY, INC.20.00%6 299
MONOTARO CO., LTD.-10.04%6 161
ZOZO, INC.-12.40%5 060
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group