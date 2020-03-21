Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com, Inc.    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Exclusive: Amazon.com to stop shipping non-essentials to consumers in Italy and France

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/21/2020 | 04:18pm EDT
The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics center in Lauwin-Planque

Amazon.com will stop shipping non-essential products to consumers in Italy and France, the company said on Saturday, representing an escalation in the e-commerce giant's response in regions hard hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

An Amazon spokesman said the company made the decision due to a spike in orders and the need to respect anti-coronavirus safety measures in the workplaces.

"We will temporarily stop taking orders on some non-essential products on Amazon.it and Amazon.fr," Amazon.com said in a statement. "This lets fulfillment center associates focus on receiving and shipping the products customers need most at this time."

Amazon considers baby products; health and household items; beauty and personal care; groceries; and industrial, scientific, and pet supplies as essential products.

The world's largest online retailer said consumers in Italy and France can still order non-essential products from sellers on Amazon who do not use Amazon logistics to fulfil and ship orders, but deliveries could take longer.

More than 274,800 people have been infected with coronavirus across the world and 11,389 have died, according to a Reuters tally. In Italy, the death toll rose by 18.4% on Friday, reaching 4,032. France reported 78 new deaths on Friday, reaching a total of 450.

Both countries have announced lock down orders to slow the spread of the virus.

The move comes on the heels of actions Amazon took on Tuesday when it said it will only receive vital supplies at its U.S. and UK and other European warehouses until April 5 to free up inventory space for medical and household goods.

"Effective immediately, Amazon will stop receiving FBA (fulfillment by Amazon) orders from customers on non-essential products on its Italy (Amazon.it) and France (Amazon.fr) site, so that operations employees can focus on fulfilling and delivering on the orders that consumers need the most now," according to a message Amazon.com sent to Chinese sellers over the WeChat social media platform.

The announcement was made to China-based sellers who may see their businesses taking a hit. Chinese sellers account for 45% of active sellers on Amazon.fr, and 44% on Amazon.it, according to data from Marketplace Pulse, an e-commerce research firm.

(Reporting by Krystal Hu in New York; Additional reporting by Elvira Pollina in Milan; Editing by Kenneth Li, Vanessa O'Connell and Chris Reese)

By Krystal Hu

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AMAZON.COM, INC.
04:18pEXCLUSIVE : Amazon.com to stop shipping non-essentials to consumers in Italy and..
RE
01:56pEXCLUSIVE : Amazon raises overtime pay for warehouse workers
RE
03/20FORD, MARRIOTT, AMAZON.COM : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
03/20AMAZON COM : 'I'm going to keep working' - Grocery clerks unlikely heroes in U.S..
RE
03/20Stay at home stocks rise from Wall Street's coronavirus rubble
RE
03/20AMAZON COM : Kraft Heinz talks with Amazon, Walmart daily to speed food deliveri..
RE
03/19AMAZON COM : Walmart to hire 150,000 workers as shoppers surge on coronavirus fe..
RE
03/19FACEBOOK : For U.S. small restaurants, coronavirus impact is swift and brutal
RE
03/19Wall Street ends higher to stem coronavirus sell-off
RE
03/19Wall Street ends higher to stem coronavirus selloff
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 334 B
EBIT 2020 18 079 M
Net income 2020 14 132 M
Finance 2020 54 327 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 65,3x
P/E ratio 2021 46,8x
EV / Sales2020 2,59x
EV / Sales2021 2,15x
Capitalization 919 B
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Average target price 2 393,44  $
Last Close Price 1 846,09  $
Spread / Highest target 46,3%
Spread / Average Target 29,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-0.09%919 003
MONOTARO CO., LTD.5.15%6 334
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL-21.71%5 137
ETSY, INC.-28.47%3 738
ZOZO, INC.-2.83%3 485
WAYFAIR INC.-69.86%2 564
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group