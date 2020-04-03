Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com, Inc.    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Exclusive: Amazon to delay Prime Day sales event due to coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/03/2020 | 03:15pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Joseph Alvarado picks up a package while making deliveries for Amazon during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease

Amazon.com Inc is postponing its major summer shopping event Prime Day until at least August and expects a potential $100-million hit from excess devices it may now have to sell at a discount, according to internal meeting notes seen by Reuters.

Amazon declined to comment. Prime Day, a marketing event Amazon started in 2015 to drum up sales during the summer shopping lull, has previously occurred in July, though the company never publishes the date far in advance.

The notes, in which Amazon's general counsel wrote critical comments about a fired employee previously reported by Vice News, offer a rare insight into strategic planning inside the world's largest online retailer.

They reflect how the company is rapidly responding to business risks from the novel coronavirus, which has caused a surge in demand for household staples and led to several demonstrations by some Amazon warehouse workers fearful of contagion.

The Prime Day decision means Amazon will have 5 million extra devices for sale, items like its voice-controlled Echo speakers that have gained wide popularity. It also affects third-party merchants who have come to depend on Amazon's platform for revenue.

"We probably have to promote sooner, which will be difficult if we?re capacity constrained," General Counsel David Zapolsky wrote in notes from a daily meeting of Amazon executives. The notes said this would result in a $300-million impact "worst case," with a $100-million hit being more likely.

It was unclear how solid the estimates were or what the impact to Amazon ultimately would be. Amazon said more than 175 million items have been sold on last year's Prime Day, among which the best sellers were Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick.

Launched in 2015, Prime Day has expanded from a one-day event to a 48-hour sale last year, with 18 countries participating. Touting exclusive discounts for over 100 million Prime Members, Prime Day has been an incentive to lure customers into Amazon?s ecosystem, as well as promoting Amazon-owned devices.

While Amazon does not disclose the gross merchandise volume (GMV) Prime Day generates, it noted third-party sellers contributed to $2 billion in sales during Prime Day in 2019.

Baird analyst Colin Sebastian estimates close to $6 billion in last year's Prime Day volume, and market intelligence firm IgnitionOne suggests at least $6.2 billion in GMV during Prime Day 2019.

By Krystal Hu and Jeffrey Dastin

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AMAZON.COM, INC.
03:36pAMAZON COM : Meeting Notes Indicate Prime Day to be Delayed --Reuters
DJ
03:15pEXCLUSIVE : Amazon to delay Prime Day sales event due to coronavirus
RE
03:15pEXCLUSIVE : Amazon to delay Prime Day sales event due to coronavirus
RE
03:06pAMAZON COM : Critic, workers' group 'disappointed' Trudeau chose Amazon to distr..
AQ
01:14pAMAZON COM : FedEx hoards cash, slashes CEO pay amid coronavirus threat
RE
12:54pAMAZON COM : Canada signs agreement with Amazon Canada to distribute medical equ..
RE
09:27aTODAY'S LOGISTICS REPORT : Suppliers Seeking Direction; Shifting Assembly Lines;..
DJ
07:15aRecession Blue-Chips' Led the Way in Another Turbulent Week in Markets
DJ
03:05aCoronavirus threatens to knock South Korea off 5G leadership perch
RE
04/02EXCLUSIVE : Neiman Marcus advances bankruptcy preparations - sources
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 335 B
EBIT 2020 18 021 M
Net income 2020 14 059 M
Finance 2020 54 219 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 68,1x
P/E ratio 2021 48,7x
EV / Sales2020 2,69x
EV / Sales2021 2,24x
Capitalization 955 B
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Average target price 2 396,02  $
Last Close Price 1 918,83  $
Spread / Highest target 40,7%
Spread / Average Target 24,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.3.84%970 680
MONOTARO CO., LTD.0.10%6 621
WAYFAIR INC.-47.73%5 030
B2W - COMPANHIA DIGITAL0.00%4 851
ETSY, INC.-21.44%4 534
ZOZO, INC.-2.88%4 117
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group