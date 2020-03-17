Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com, Inc.    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Exclusive: Amazon to receive only vital supplies at U.S., UK warehouses amid coronavirus outbreak

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 11:55am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Worker assembles a box for delivery at the Amazon fulfilment center in Baltimore

Amazon.com Inc will only receive vital supplies at its U.S. and UK warehouses until April 5, its latest move to free up inventory space for medical and household goods in high demand as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

The change does not mean that Amazon will stop selling non-essential items like books and toys for now, only that products may be more likely to run out of stock in the next few weeks or sellers have to ship the products directly to consumers themselves.

In a note sent to sellers on Tuesday, Amazon said it is seeing increasing online shopping demand from consumers. As its household staples and medical supplies are running out of stock, it will prioritize certain categories in order to ?quickly receive, restock, and ship these products to customers.?

Amazon defined five categories as essential products that can continue shipping, including baby products; health and household items; beauty and personal care; grocery; industrial and scientific; and pet supplies.

"We understand this is a change for our selling partners and appreciate their understanding as we temporarily prioritize these products for customers," Amazon said in a statement.

The company said the new protocol applies to both first-party vendors and third-party sellers. That suggests that the company is not protecting its own products.

The move follows Amazon's announcement it will hire 100,000 workers for its warehouses on Monday, as the Seattle-based giant is trying to meet growing online shopping need from people who stay home amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Third-party sellers account for over half of the sales on Amazon. Amazon has been courting sellers to use its own fulfillment system, enabling many of them with faster delivery without the risks of sitting on inventories.

It is especially popular for sellers who use a dropping shipping method, meaning sellers import products from manufacturers in countries including China and directly send them to an Amazon warehouse. Amazon earns fees from managing the storage and delivery process.

Sellers supplying products that are deemed non-essential could see their products run out of stock and they will be unable to restock as a result of the measure. Still, they can use other fulfillment methods to directly mail products to customers.

One consultant said the announcement landed as third-party sellers were grappling with economic uncertainty amid the outbreak. Workers at bars, gyms, theaters and other non-essential businesses are furloughed to help contain the spread of the deadly virus and President Donald Trump on Monday said the U.S. economy may be sliding into recession.

"Sellers are rethinking their entire strategies for selling in 2020, not just Q1 and Prime Day," said Chris McCabe, founder of Amazon seller consultancy ecommerceChris.com.

Prime Day, scheduled for July every year, is Amazon's annual marketing blitz when sellers offer exclusive deals and discounts that contribute more sales than Black Friday. Sellers usually stock up on inventory ahead of the shopping holiday, while this decision adds uncertainty to when they could ship products in.

"Just posting this announcement has a big impact on Prime Day," McCabe said.

By Krystal Hu

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AMAZON.COM, INC.
11:55aEXCLUSIVE : Amazon to receive only vital supplies at U.S., UK warehouses amid co..
RE
11:18aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Amazon recruits 100,000 as demand soars
08:40aAMAZON COM : Prioritizes Medical Supplies, Household Staples From Merchants Amid..
DJ
05:53aBOOSTING CHILDREN SELF-ESTEEM, NEW B : My First Super Affirmation Book, Now Avai..
AQ
03:21aAMAZON COM : To hire 100,000 warehouse workers
AQ
02:46aAMAZON COM : to hire 100,000 workers as online orders surge on coronavirus worri..
RE
03/16AMAZON COM : Business Highlights
AQ
03/16Markets crater as coronavirus fears overwhelm central bank emergency measures
RE
03/16Markets crater as coronavirus fears overwhelm central bank emergency measures
RE
03/16AMAZON COM : to Hire 100,000 Warehouse and Delivery Workers Amid Coronavirus Shu..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 334 B
EBIT 2020 18 200 M
Net income 2020 14 244 M
Finance 2020 54 842 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 59,4x
P/E ratio 2021 42,5x
EV / Sales2020 2,35x
EV / Sales2021 1,95x
Capitalization 841 B
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Average target price 2 396,85  $
Last Close Price 1 689,15  $
Spread / Highest target 59,8%
Spread / Average Target 41,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-8.59%840 877
MONOTARO CO., LTD.-3.32%5 605
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL-21.25%5 195
ETSY, INC.-5.98%4 913
ZOZO, INC.-5.60%3 500
WAYFAIR INC.-66.29%2 867
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group