Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com, Inc.    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Exclusive: Netflix in talks to source Indian content from Reliance affiliate Viacom18 - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/12/2020 | 04:19am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Netflix logo is shown in this illustration photograph in Encinitas, California

By Aditya Kalra and Aditi Shah

U.S. video streaming company Netflix is in talks with Viacom18, part of the Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries' media unit Network18, about a multi-year partnership to source content, three sources told Reuters, in a move that would expand a relationship between the two sides.

Under the partnership, Network18 affiliates - which include its joint venture with ViacomCBS, Viacom18 - would create shows for Netflix to help the U.S. firm expand offerings in India, where it competes against the video streaming services of Amazon.com Inc and Walt Disney Co.

A Netflix spokesman in India denied the company was in talks with Network18 or Viacom18, but did not elaborate. A spokeswoman for Viacom18 declined to comment on whether any talks were under way.

Shares in Network18 Media & Investments surged 5% after the Reuters article.

The financial terms of any potential partnership were not immediately clear and negotiations are still in the early stages, the sources said, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the talks are private.

While the new shows will be used only by Netflix, that does not mean Network18 and its affiliates will stop creating shows for other platforms, said two of the three sources.

Viacom18 licences content to several platforms, including Amazon. In 2019, its digital unit Tipping Point partnered with Netflix for three Hindi-language shows, but two of the sources said the current discussions were about a much bigger tie-up over several years.

"This is a bigger version of the 2019 deal in essence," said the first source.

The second source described the ongoing discussions as one of Netflix's "biggest moves to create local content in India."

"The scale of Netflix's ambition and aspiration in India is quite high," said the source, adding that the deal could involve at least 10 shows, mainly in Hindi.

Network18 is controlled by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani through subsidiaries of his oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries.

In recent weeks, Reliance has secured nearly $13 billion (10.3 billion pounds) in investments from Facebook Inc, KKR & Co and other investors into its digital unit Jio Platforms, which houses movie and music apps, and a telecoms venture.

Some Reliance executives are involved in the Netflix negotiations, two of the sources said. A spokesman at Reliance did not respond to a request for comment.

Netflix's Indian roster includes blockbuster originals such as "Sacred Games", a crime thriller set in Mumbai and starring some of Bollywood's biggest names. Its pricing is, however, higher than that of Amazon Prime Video and Disney-owned Hotstar.

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings said in December the company planned to invest nearly $400 million during 2019 and 2020 to develop content for Indian viewers.

Local-language shows are vital for Netflix's growth in India, which the company in 2018 said could deliver its next 100 million subscribers.

While a content deal would boost Netflix's offerings, it would also aid Network18 whose revenue has been hit as businesses cut back on advertising and other spending during the coronavirus lockdown, said one of the sources, adding: "It makes huge sense (for both companies)."

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra and Aditi Shah in New Delhi; Additional reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandiker in Mumbai; Editing by Euan Rocha, Matthew Lewis and Edwina Gibbs)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -3.38% 2557.96 Delayed Quote.43.27%
FACEBOOK -5.20% 224.43 Delayed Quote.9.29%
HASTINGS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC -0.44% 181.2 Delayed Quote.1.45%
KKR & CO. INC. -8.78% 27.95 Delayed Quote.-4.18%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.10% 38.4 Delayed Quote.-37.33%
NETFLIX, INC. -2.05% 425.56 Delayed Quote.31.42%
NETWORK18 MEDIA & INVESTMENTS LIMITED 0.00% 33 End-of-day quote.36.36%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD -2.19% 1537.7 End-of-day quote.1.56%
VIACOMCBS INC. -4.11% 26.12 Delayed Quote.-41.79%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) -7.81% 112.64 Delayed Quote.-22.12%
WTI 1.52% 36.125 Delayed Quote.-37.06%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AMAZON.COM, INC.
05:02aWALL ST WEEK AHEAD : Investors bet bounce in value stocks will stick
RE
04:19aEXCLUSIVE : Netflix in talks to source Indian content from Reliance affiliate Vi..
RE
03:01aAMAZON COM : Knoza's Revenue Recovery Software Hits Milestones
AQ
02:48aAmazon Seen Facing EU Antitrust Charges -- WSJ
DJ
06/11Microsoft bans face-recognition sales to police as Big Tech reacts to protest..
RE
06/11Palantir close to registering for stock market debut - sources
RE
06/11What changes are companies making in response to George Floyd protests?
RE
06/11Google sues Sonos, escalating wireless speaker battle amid trade panel probe
RE
06/11Microsoft bans face-recognition sales to police as Big Tech reacts to protest..
RE
06/11AMAZON COM : AWS Announces General Availability of the Sixth Generation of Amazo..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 346 B - -
Net income 2020 9 309 M - -
Net cash 2020 45 451 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 135x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 276 B 1 276 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,55x
Nbr of Employees 798 000
Free-Float 81,1%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Average target price 2 728,07 $
Last Close Price 2 557,96 $
Spread / Highest target 29,0%
Spread / Average Target 6,65%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.43.27%1 275 849
WAYFAIR INC.97.74%16 911
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL58.61%10 482
MONOTARO CO., LTD.43.17%9 747
ETSY, INC.74.99%9 200
ZOZO, INC.13.08%6 756
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group