MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com, Inc.    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Facebook closes Seattle office after contractor catches coronavirus

03/05/2020 | 06:38am EST
FILE PHOTO: A Facebook logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration

Facebook Inc said on Thursday a contractor at its Seattle office has been diagnosed with the coronavirus and that it would shut the location through March 9.

"A contractor based in our Stadium East office has been diagnosed with the COVID-19," a company spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.

Seattle in Washington state was most affected by the virus in the United States. The number of cases in the city rose to 39 and deaths to 10 on Wednesday, up from 27 cases and nine deaths a day earlier, the Washington State Health Department said https://in.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-usa-washington/coronavirus-death-toll-in-greater-seattle-area-climbs-to-10-idINKBN20R2Z8.

Amazon.com Inc followed Facebook and Microsoft Corp in recommending Seattle employees to work from home through the end of the month, after one of Amazon's employees tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday.

The Amazon employee worked at the South Lake Union office complex in Seattle. Two other employees of the company in Milan, Italy, were also been infected with the virus.

Microsoft said on Wednesday that some "essential" employees should continue to go to their work locations and that the company would follow government guidelines for disinfecting its sites for essential personnel.

The news of the Facebook contractor being diagnosed with the coronavirus was first reported by Bloomberg.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya and Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Bernard Orr and Shinjini Ganguli)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 3.50% 1975.83 Delayed Quote.6.93%
FACEBOOK 3.16% 191.76 Delayed Quote.-6.57%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 3.67% 170.55 Delayed Quote.8.15%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 334 B
EBIT 2020 18 388 M
Net income 2020 14 206 M
Finance 2020 54 842 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 69,6x
P/E ratio 2021 49,6x
EV / Sales2020 2,78x
EV / Sales2021 2,31x
Capitalization 984 B
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Average target price 2 405,65  $
Last Close Price 1 975,83  $
Spread / Highest target 36,7%
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.6.93%950 315
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL9.29%7 657
ETSY, INC.40.99%6 866
WAYFAIR INC.-32.13%5 854
MONOTARO CO., LTD.1.81%5 722
ZOZO, INC.1.50%4 230
