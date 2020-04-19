Log in
Amazon.com, Inc.

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
Facebook to introduce gaming app on Monday: New York Times

04/19/2020
A Facebook logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration

Facebook Inc is planning to launch a gaming mobile app on Monday focused mainly on live game streaming in a bid to take on Amazon.com Inc's Twitch, Google's YouTube and Microsoft Corp's Mixer services, the New York Times reported on Sunday.

Facebook Gaming was originally scheduled to be released in June, but the company moved up its plans as coronavirus quarantine keeps people at home, the report said.

"Investing in gaming in general has become a priority for us because we see gaming as a form of entertainment that really connects people," the newspaper quoted Fidji Simo, head of the gaming app, as saying.

"It's entertainment that's not just a form of passive consumption but entertainment that is interactive and brings people together," Simo said.

The new app also includes casual games and access to gaming communities, according to the NYT.

The iOS versions of the app will be released upon Apple's approval, it added.

Facebook did not respond to Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
