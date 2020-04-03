Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com, Inc.    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

FedEx slashes CEO's salary, draws $1.5 billion from credit line

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/03/2020 | 10:50am EDT
SFrederick Smith listens at a news conference in Washington

FedEx Corp said on Friday it would slash its chief executive officer's pay and draw down $1.5 billion from a credit facility as parcel delivery services take a hit from coronavirus-led lockdowns across the globe.

The company also plans to tap debt markets to bolster its reserves as the pandemic compounds its own troubles, including integration issues with its TNT Express acquisition, higher costs related to launching Sunday home delivery and the loss of Amazon.com Inc as a customer.

The company said its board had approved a 91% reduction in CEO Frederick Smith's base salary for the six-month period from April 1 to Sept. 30.

FedEx and larger rival United Parcel Service have asked the U.S. Treasury to move quickly to release billions of dollars in government grants and loans to support the sector amid falling demand.

FedEx said on Friday it currently has about $1.86 billion available under its existing credit agreements for future borrowings.

Although the parcel company has seen an increase in residential delivery services due to a sharp rise in e-commerce volumes amid the coronavirus crisis, the company said it expects its profitability to be hit as a result of lower margins on such deliveries.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AMAZON.COM, INC.
10:50aFedEx slashes CEO's salary, draws $1.5 billion from credit line
RE
09:27aTODAY'S LOGISTICS REPORT : Suppliers Seeking Direction; Shifting Assembly Lines;..
DJ
07:15aRecession Blue-Chips' Led the Way in Another Turbulent Week in Markets
DJ
03:05aCoronavirus threatens to knock South Korea off 5G leadership perch
RE
04/02EXCLUSIVE : Neiman Marcus advances bankruptcy preparations - sources
RE
04/02EXCLUSIVE : Neiman Marcus advances bankruptcy preparations - sources
RE
04/02AMAZON COM : executive on defense after comments about warehouse protest leader
RE
04/02AMAZON COM : Retail sector companies turn to masks, gloves in coronavirus fight
RE
04/02WARREN BUFFETT : Coronavirus punishes Warren Buffett's equity holdings
RE
04/02AMAZON COM : Has Hired 80,000 Workers Amid Soaring Demand During Outbreak -- 2nd..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 335 B
EBIT 2020 18 021 M
Net income 2020 14 059 M
Finance 2020 54 219 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 68,1x
P/E ratio 2021 48,7x
EV / Sales2020 2,69x
EV / Sales2021 2,24x
Capitalization 955 B
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Average target price 2 396,02  $
Last Close Price 1 918,83  $
Spread / Highest target 40,7%
Spread / Average Target 24,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.3.84%970 680
MONOTARO CO., LTD.0.10%6 621
WAYFAIR INC.-47.73%5 030
B2W - COMPANHIA DIGITAL0.00%4 851
ETSY, INC.-21.44%4 534
ZOZO, INC.-2.88%4 117
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group