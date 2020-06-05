Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com, Inc.    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

GM Cruise tries to poach Zoox engineers as company for sale

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/05/2020 | 01:45am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Cruise CTO Kyle Vogt stretches inside a Cruise Origin autonomous vehicle during its unveiling in San Francisco

By Jane Lanhee Lee

Self-driving technology company Cruise, a unit of General Motors Co's, is trying to poach engineers from struggling rival Zoox Inc, according to an email sent to Zoox engineers by the founder of Cruise this week.

The move comes as the Wall Street Journal reported last week that e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc is in advanced talks to buy Zoox, a company founded six years ago and based in Silicon Valley.

"Cruise is willing to recognize the full value of the rewards you've earned at Zoox - something that is very unlikely to occur via an acquisition in this environment," said the email from Cruise founder Kyle Vogt sent in the past two days, according to a person who has seen the email. Reuters has not seen a copy of it.

Cruise on Thursday confirmed the email was sent. "We're going after the best talent in the world, wherever they may be working and whatever else they might be working on," said Cruise Chief Communications Officer Kristine Boyden by email.

The person who has seen the email said there was no mention of Amazon in the letter, but that it kicked off by saying: "Writing because your company is potentially about to go through a major transition."

Zoox didn't immediately reply to a request for comment about the Cruise letter to its employees. As of May 12, Zoox had around 1,100 employees, according to data company PitchBook.

California Employment Development Department records show Zoox laid off 87 employees in April.

The source said Cruise has been doubling down on recruiting talent for its core technology and that layoffs in May that impacted over 140 employees was a move to "right size" the organization. The layoffs included staff at an engineering team in Pasadena, California, that worked on lidar, a sensor technology that uses pulsed laser light to sense objects.

Still, Cruise in April acquired a German radar company Astyx that has about 60 employees, the company confirmed on Thursday.

Cruise has also hired many engineers this year from self-driving truck firm Starsky Robotics which shut down in March, according to two former Starsky engineers and information posted by engineers on LinkedIn.

(Reporting By Jane Lanhee Lee; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -0.72% 2460.6 Delayed Quote.34.12%
COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS, INC. 1.76% 5.78 Delayed Quote.-6.32%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 0.31% 29.16 Delayed Quote.-20.33%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AMAZON.COM, INC.
01:45aGM Cruise tries to poach Zoox engineers as company for sale
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12:16aBHARTI AIRTEL : Denies Media Report That Amazon in Talks to Buy Stake
DJ
06/04NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/04Elon Musk Calls for Amazon Breakup in Latest Spat With Jeff Bezos -- Update
DJ
06/04JEFF BEZOS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/04AMAZON COM : Tesla's Elon Musk calls for breakup of Amazon in tweet
RE
06/04JEFF BEZOS : Elon Musk Calls For Amazon Breakup in Latest Spat With Jeff Bezos
DJ
06/04ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/04SLACK TECHNOLOGIES : Amazon Partner on Enterprise Workforce Collaboration
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 345 B - -
Net income 2020 9 545 M - -
Net cash 2020 45 451 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 129x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 227 B 1 227 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,42x
Nbr of Employees 798 000
Free-Float 81,1%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Average target price 2 684,16 $
Last Close Price 2 460,60 $
Spread / Highest target 21,9%
Spread / Average Target 9,09%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.34.12%1 227 288
WAYFAIR INC.96.48%16 803
ETSY, INC.81.26%9 530
MONOTARO CO., LTD.42.66%9 502
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL36.86%8 786
ZOZO, INC.6.09%6 200
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group