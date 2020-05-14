Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com, Inc.    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Gawande Gives Up CEO Post At Haven -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/14/2020 | 02:48am EDT

By Dave Sebastian

Atul Gawande is stepping down as the chief executive of Haven, the health-care venture backed by Amazon.com Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and JPMorgan Chase.

Dr. Gawande, a prominent surgeon and professor at Harvard University, is taking on the less operational role of chairman, while Chief Operating Officer Mitch Betses will manage daily operations, Haven said Wednesday. The Wall Street Journal previously reported that Dr. Gawande was in talks to step down from his role.

Dr. Gawande, who took the helm in July 2018, said the shift would enable him to focus on policy and advocacy work amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The venture said it is looking for a new CEO.

"This will elevate my focus from daily management to supporting Haven's strategy, board and leadership," Dr. Gawande said.

Haven says it is focused on improving access to primary care, simplifying insurance coverage and making prescription drugs more affordable. In response to a question on whether it would replace doctors or insurance companies, the company on its website says it is "interested in working with clinicians and insurance companies to improve the overall health system."

Dr. Gawande's transition as chairman is a sign of the venture's slow start since its splashy unveiling in January 2018. The venture's efforts so far have been of limited scope, and it has been spending much of its early time building data systems on employee health-care tendencies across Amazon, Berkshire and JPMorgan Chase, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 0.47% 2367.92 Delayed Quote.28.15%
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. -1.65% 255715 Delayed Quote.-23.44%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -3.45% 84.03 Delayed Quote.-39.72%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AMAZON.COM, INC.
02:48aGawande Gives Up CEO Post At Haven -- WSJ
DJ
05/13AMAZON COM : AWS Announces Major Enhancements to Amazon Macie
BU
05/13AMAZON COM : CEO of Amazon, Berkshire, JPMorgan healthcare JV to step down
RE
05/13Atul Gawande Steps Down as Haven's CEO
DJ
05/13AMAZON COM : extends temporary raise in pay through May 30
RE
05/13Amazon launches three new models of Fire tablet
RE
05/13AMAZON COM : Announces New Tablets for the Entire Family - the All-New Fire HD 8..
AQ
05/13AMAZON : Announces New Tablets for the Entire Family – the All-New Fire HD..
BU
05/13AMAZON COM : Germany's Ceconomy says online sales quadrupled in April
RE
05/13A P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Maersk sees drop in global ship container demand this yea..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 345 B
EBIT 2020 13 196 M
Net income 2020 9 620 M
Finance 2020 45 263 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 124x
P/E ratio 2021 63,5x
EV / Sales2020 3,29x
EV / Sales2021 2,72x
Capitalization 1 181 B
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Average target price 2 678,60  $
Last Close Price 2 367,92  $
Spread / Highest target 26,7%
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.28.15%1 181 062
WAYFAIR INC.103.14%17 331
ETSY, INC.84.09%9 378
MONOTARO CO., LTD.3.63%8 196
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL0.44%8 109
ZOZO, INC.5.11%5 566
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group