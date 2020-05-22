Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com, Inc.    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Hedge funds increased exposure to growth favorites in first quarter: Goldman

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/22/2020 | 12:08pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

Hedge funds concentrated their portfolios even further into growth stocks including Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp in the first quarter of 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic pummeled U.S. markets, Goldman Sachs analysts said in a report.

The two American multinationals saw the largest increase in hedge fund holdings, according to an analysis by the bank of 822 funds with 1.8 trillion in gross equity positions.

Along with Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc's Google and China's Alibaba, they have been hedge funds' top five long positions for seven consecutive quarters, the report said.

Goldman Sachs said the focus on growth stocks, which tend to outperform the overall market, had supported recent hedge fund performance as Wall Street witnessed one of the quickest turns to a bear market amid a near-collapse in business activity.

From peak to trough, the S&P 500 slumped more than 35% in just 23 trading sessions, with investors ditching the so-called value stocks in favor of growth stocks.

Overall, funds also rotated further toward defensive sectors such as real estate, consumer staples and utilities as opposed to cyclicals.

Among sectors, Goldman Sachs said healthcare enjoyed the most net exposure, with funds also shifting to beneficiaries of the past two months' stay-at-home orders including online retail and internet services.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Patrick Graham and Arun Koyyur)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING -4.45% 202.41 Delayed Quote.0.03%
ALPHABET INC. -0.36% 1399.76 Delayed Quote.5.10%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 0.03% 2446.22 Delayed Quote.35.18%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.47% 24346.8 Delayed Quote.-13.88%
FACEBOOK 0.05% 231.2788 Delayed Quote.12.76%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.20% 182.85 Delayed Quote.17.73%
NASDAQ 100 -0.06% 9366.597802 Delayed Quote.7.38%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.06% 9274.26536 Delayed Quote.3.48%
S&P 500 -0.22% 2940.17 Delayed Quote.-8.74%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. -0.58% 178.93 Delayed Quote.-21.67%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AMAZON.COM, INC.
12:08pHEDGE FUNDS INCREASED EXPOSURE TO GR : Goldman
RE
10:39aTODAY'S LOGISTICS REPORT : Amazon Opens its Warehouses; New Seafood Lures; Retai..
DJ
10:16aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Another Chinese company leaving the Nasdaq
05:12aAMAZON COM : to hire 50,000 temp workers in India as lockdown boosts demand
RE
02:48aAMAZON COM : Puts Off Prime Day To Autumn
DJ
12:01aAustralia's Wesfarmers to shut or rebrand over 100 Target stores in virus slu..
RE
05/21Wall Street finishes down as U.S.-China tensions heighten trade deal worries
RE
05/21How big unions smooth the way for Amazon worker protests
RE
05/21How big unions smooth the way for Amazon worker protests
RE
05/21AMAZON COM : Targets Fall for Prime Day as it Tries to Return to Pre-Pandemic Op..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 345 B
EBIT 2020 13 196 M
Net income 2020 9 620 M
Finance 2020 45 263 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 128x
P/E ratio 2021 65,6x
EV / Sales2020 3,41x
EV / Sales2021 2,82x
Capitalization 1 220 B
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Average target price 2 678,60 $
Last Close Price 2 446,74 $
Spread / Highest target 22,6%
Spread / Average Target 9,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.35.18%1 220 375
WAYFAIR INC.80.92%15 428
MONOTARO CO., LTD.36.50%9 203
ETSY, INC.67.58%8 819
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL37.77%8 097
ZOZO, INC.-2.78%5 752
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group