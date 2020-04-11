Log in
Keywords : Will We Forgive Amazon When This Is -2-

04/11/2020 | 02:48am EDT

As demand for its various businesses surges, Amazon's market share might as well -- provided it can figure out a way to meet that demand. For most any company on earth, this would be good news. But for Amazon, a company that may already be too big for its own good, it could lead to more of the regulatory scrutiny that its success was drawing even before coronavirus. Those inquiries haven't stopped -- they are, like much else, just on pause.

In the coming years, the regulators will be back, and in greater numbers. As will the labor organizers, politicians and activists. An ever greater variety of customers will view Amazon as a basic utility but, wary of overreliance, will explore alternatives, too. The bill for Mr. Bezos' possibly Faustian bargain with the universe -- that everyone loves an innovative and ruthless competitor, even when it becomes dominant -- may finally come due.

-- For more WSJ Technology analysis, reviews, advice and headlines, sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Write to Christopher Mims at christopher.mims@wsj.com

This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 2 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
