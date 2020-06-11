Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com, Inc.    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Microsoft bans face-recognition sales to police as Big Tech reacts to protests

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/11/2020 | 10:12pm EDT
A Microsoft logo is seen a day after Microsoft Corp's (MSFT.O) $26.2 billion purchase of LinkedIn Corp (LNKD.N), in Los Angeles

By Jeffrey Dastin and Munsif Vengattil

Microsoft Corp said on Thursday it would await federal regulation before selling facial recognition technology to police, making it the latest big firm to back away from the business following protests against law enforcement brutality and bias.

The announcement came shortly after rival Amazon.com Inc declared it was pausing police use of its "Rekognition" service for a year and International Business Machines Corp said it no longer offers the software generally.

In a statement, Microsoft said it has worked on enacting principles and legislation for the software's use.

"We do not sell our facial recognition technology to U.S. police departments today, and until there is a strong national law grounded in human rights, we will not sell this technology to police," the company said. The Washington Post first reported the news.

The death of George Floyd, a black man pinned down by a white officer who kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes, prompted worldwide protests against racial inequity. Concerns also arose over whether facial recognition could be used against protesters unfairly.

Research found that face analysis was less accurate for people with darker skin tones, adding to activists' warnings that false matches could lead to unjust arrests.

Matt Cagle, an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union of Northern California, said, "When even the makers of face recognition refuse to sell this surveillance technology because it is so dangerous, lawmakers can no longer deny the threats to our rights and liberties."

Congress has weighed possible regulation for months.

RIPPLE EFFECT?

Facial-recognition vendors working with police have included Idemia and DataWorks Plus.

One of Amazon's early law enforcement customers, the Washington County Sheriff's Office in Oregon, decided to halt its program after the tech company's policy change.

"This program was an innovation in law enforcement technology worth exploring, but until stronger regulations to govern the ethical use of it are in place, our program has been suspended indefinitely," the office said on Thursday in an internal memo seen by Reuters.

It was unclear if others would follow suit.

Microsoft and Amazon did not answer a request for comment on whether their bans applied to law enforcement broadly, such as an unnamed prison to which Microsoft had previously said it would provide software.

Militaries and intelligence agencies also use facial recognition, an old tool that has become common in recent years because of newer computer models that detect patterns in faces and objects.

But concerns persist over weaknesses with people of color and targeted use against minorities.

Microsoft said it was updating how it reviews customers looking to deploy the technology widely.

Mike Jude, a director at research firm IDC, said the big companies' decisions - at a time of regulatory scrutiny in the United States and Europe - would earn goodwill without sacrificing much business.

"Is facial recognition a big deal for any of the companies right now? No," he said. "It will be smaller players that provide specific solutions to law enforcement that will be put in a bind."

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis, Jeffrey Dastin and Paresh Dave in San Francisco; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Matthew Lewis)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -3.38% 2557.96 Delayed Quote.43.27%
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION -9.13% 118.01 Delayed Quote.-3.11%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -5.37% 186.27 Delayed Quote.24.82%
RIPPLE - BITCOIN 0.52%End-of-day quote.-23.40%
RIPPLE - ETHEREUM 0.17% 0.0008 End-of-day quote.-44.44%
RIPPLE - EURO 1.35% 0.1692 End-of-day quote.4.10%
RIPPLE - UNITED STATES DOLLAR 1.41% 0.191 End-of-day quote.5.18%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AMAZON.COM, INC.
06/11Microsoft bans face-recognition sales to police as Big Tech reacts to protest..
RE
06/11Palantir close to registering for stock market debut - sources
RE
06/11What changes are companies making in response to George Floyd protests?
RE
06/11Google sues Sonos, escalating wireless speaker battle amid trade panel probe
RE
06/11Microsoft bans face-recognition sales to police as Big Tech reacts to protest..
RE
06/11AMAZON COM : AWS Announces General Availability of the Sixth Generation of Amazo..
BU
06/11PALANTIR CLOSE TO REGISTERING FOR ST : sources
RE
06/11EU Plans to Issue Formal Antitrust Charges Against Amazon Over Treatment of T..
DJ
06/11EBAY : EPA Orders Amazon, eBay to Stop Selling Certain Pesticide Products
DJ
06/11AMAZON COM : Women in Film LA, ReFrame and IMDbPro Announce Winners and Finalist..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 346 B - -
Net income 2020 9 309 M - -
Net cash 2020 45 451 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 135x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 276 B 1 276 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,55x
Nbr of Employees 798 000
Free-Float 81,1%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Average target price 2 728,07 $
Last Close Price 2 557,96 $
Spread / Highest target 29,0%
Spread / Average Target 6,65%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.43.27%1 320 485
WAYFAIR INC.101.81%17 259
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL58.61%10 639
ETSY, INC.80.16%9 472
MONOTARO CO., LTD.43.17%9 299
ZOZO, INC.13.08%6 673
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group