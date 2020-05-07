Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com, Inc.    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Millions more Americans join the unemployment line

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 09:32am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Fayetteville

By Lucia Mutikani

Millions more Americans sought unemployment benefits last week, suggesting layoffs broadened from consumer-facing industries to other segments of the economy and could remain elevated even as many parts of the country start to reopen.

The Labor Department's weekly jobless claims report on Thursday showed initial jobless claims for state unemployment benefits totaled a seasonally adjusted 3.169 million for the week ended May 2, down from a revised 3.846 million in the prior week.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 3.0 million claims in the last week compared to the previously reported 3.839 million in the week ending April 25.

The data supported economists' views of a protracted recovery of the economy, which is reeling from nationwide lockdowns to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The economy shrank in the first quarter at the steepest pace since the Great Recession of 2007-2009.

The weekly claims report followed news on Wednesday that private payrolls fell by a record 20.2 million in April, which set up the overall labor market for historic job losses.

It marked the fifth straight weekly decrease in applications since hitting a record 6.867 million in the week ended March 28. Still, the latest numbers lifted to about 33 million the number of people who have filed claims for unemployment benefits since March 21.

"The pace of new claims for unemployment is slowing, but remains at levels unimaginable just a few months ago," said Joel Naroff, chief economist at Naroff Economics in Holland, Pennsylvania.

"Even with the economy slowly starting to reopen, the number of unemployed should continue to rise sharply as governments, as well as businesses that have tried but not succeeded at holding the line, are now laying off workers," he said.

Thursday's weekly claims data will have no impact on the Labor Department's comprehensive employment report for April, which is scheduled to be released on Friday, as it falls outside the period during which the government surveyed establishments and households for its monthly report.

According to a Reuters survey of economists, nonfarm payrolls are forecast to have plunged by a historic 22 million in April, which would blow away the record 800,000 dive seen during the 2007-2009 recession. Employment dropped by 701,000 jobs in March, ending a record streak of gains dating to September 2010.

The unemployment rate is seen jumping to 16% in April, which would shatter the post-World War Two record of 10.8% touched in November 1982. In March the jobless rate shot up 0.9 percentage point, the largest monthly change since January 1975, to 4.4%.

April could, however, mark the trough in job losses as more small businesses access their portion of an almost $3 trillion fiscal package, which made provisions for them to get loans that could be partially forgiven if they were used for employee salaries. At least 30 states are partially reopening, which could see some of the unemployed going back to work.

(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AMAZON.COM, INC.
09:32aMillions more Americans join the unemployment line
RE
09:02aPayPal, Square eye boost as crisis spurs online shopping shift
RE
07:03aMexican broadcaster Televisa grapples with steamy soaps in social-distancing ..
RE
04:07aFUTURE RETAIL : Amazon Mulls Direct Investment in India's Future Retail, Bloombe..
DJ
01:28aAMAZON COM : Online booksellers struggling to meet demand from Japanese readers
AQ
05/06FLIR : General Motors taps Flir Systems for fever check cameras at factories
RE
05/06AMAZON COM : accused of disregarding workers' health after latest Covid-19 death
AQ
05/06AMAZON COM : Garth Brooks Joins Amazon Prime and Zynga's Collaboration to Bring ..
BU
05/06Agency, Firms Aim To Halt Fake Gear -- WSJ
DJ
05/05Beyond Meat takes to grocery stores as lockdowns hit sales at restaurants
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 345 B
EBIT 2020 13 148 M
Net income 2020 9 587 M
Finance 2020 45 263 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 124x
P/E ratio 2021 62,9x
EV / Sales2020 3,27x
EV / Sales2021 2,72x
Capitalization 1 173 B
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Average target price 2 666,56  $
Last Close Price 2 351,26  $
Spread / Highest target 27,6%
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.27.24%1 172 752
WAYFAIR INC.100.08%17 062
ETSY, INC.76.61%9 279
MONOTARO CO., LTD.3.78%8 363
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL14.16%8 213
ZOZO, INC.0.86%5 081
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group