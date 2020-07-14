Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com, Inc.    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

S&P 500, Dow rise after mixed bank earnings; tech-heavy Nasdaq falls

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/14/2020 | 11:56am EDT
The 11 Wall St. door of the NYSE is seen in New

(For a live blog on the U.S. stock market, click or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* JPMorgan tops estimates, Wells Fargo swings to loss

* Delta warns air travel recovery two years away

* Technology falls the most among S&P sectors

* Dow up 0.89%, S&P rises 0.23%, Nasdaq down 0.42%

July 14 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Dow indexes edged higher in volatile trading on Tuesday as investors digested a mixed bag of quarterly earnings reports from U.S. lenders but technology stocks fell on worries over new business restrictions in California.

Largest U.S. lender JPMorgan Chase & Co was up 0.2% after it posted a smaller-than-expected 51% drop in second-quarter profit.

However, Wells Fargo & Co tumbled 5.7% after booking a quarterly loss for the first time since the 2008 financial crisis. Citigroup Inc was also down 2.7% as it reported a steep fall in quarterly profit.

The S&P 500 banks index slipped 1.3% as the banks set aside a combined $28 billion to cover potential losses on loans to borrowers hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.

"We're clearly in for more volatility as earnings season is now beginning, and these increases in the virus in California, Texas, Tennessee and Florida are going to continue to keep people on edge," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas.

Wall Street has reclaimed most of its coronavirus-driven losses since March as a raft of monetary and fiscal stimulus and upbeat economic data raised hopes of a swift post-pandemic recovery.

But a recent record surge in COVID-19 cases and new business restrictions, particularly in California, have sparked a selloff in tech stocks, with the Nasdaq pulling back about 6% from its intraday record high on Monday.

Technology, consumer discretionary and communication services indexes slipped on Tuesday. They have performed strongly this year driven by solid gains in their respective components - Apple Inc, Amazon.com and Facebook Inc.

"A lot of these companies have acquired historically high valuations and if you become more anxious about the market direction in general, those would be the first few you tend to sell if you are looking to protect your profits," said Keith Buchanan, senior portfolio manager at Globalt in Atlanta.

At 11:27 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 232.92 points, or 0.89%, at 26,318.72, the S&P 500 was up 7.16 points, or 0.23%, at 3,162.38. The Nasdaq Composite was down 43.84 points, or 0.42%, at 10,347.00.

Investors are bracing for what could be the sharpest drop in quarterly earnings for S&P 500 firms since the 2008 financial crisis, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Wall Street's fear gauge rose for a second straight day to its highest in two weeks.

Delta Air Lines Inc fell 4.1% as it warned it will be more than two years before the industry sees a sustainable recovery from the "staggering" impact of the coronavirus pandemic, with demand largely tracking the curve of infections in different places.

Data on Tuesday showed U.S. consumer prices rebounded in June after three straight monthly declines, but the underlying trend suggested inflation would remain muted.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.37-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.01-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded three new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 20 new highs and 25 new lows.

(Reporting by Medha Singh and Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Anil D'Silva)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -1.03% 3076.93 Delayed Quote.67.98%
APPLE INC. 0.36% 383.48 Delayed Quote.30.06%
CITIGROUP INC. -2.41% 50.97 Delayed Quote.-34.66%
DELTA AIR LINES, INC. -3.62% 25.8799 Delayed Quote.-54.14%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.15% 26391.67 Delayed Quote.-8.59%
FACEBOOK -0.47% 237.96 Delayed Quote.16.44%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 0.19% 97.8 Delayed Quote.-30.94%
NASDAQ 100 -0.11% 10600.313361 Delayed Quote.21.40%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.01% 10397.659418 Delayed Quote.15.81%
S&P 500 0.45% 3170.5 Delayed Quote.-2.34%
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION 0.73% 34.68 Delayed Quote.-27.61%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY -5.20% 24.165 Delayed Quote.-52.77%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on AMAZON.COM, INC.
11:56aS&P 500, Dow rise after mixed bank earnings; tech-heavy Nasdaq falls
RE
11:32aComcast bets on ads with launch of Peacock streaming service
RE
11:01aAMAZON COM : Coming of Age Spy Series Alex Rider to Premiere as an IMDb TV Origi..
BU
10:31aAMAZON COM : Pilots Health Centers Near Fulfillment, Operations Facilities
DJ
09:57aAMAZON COM : Makes Health Care Access Even Easier for Employees with Launch of N..
BU
09:17aAMAZON COM : tests primary healthcare program for employees
RE
09:14a15 U.S. states to jointly work to advance electric heavy-duty trucks
RE
08:31aComcast bets on ads with launch of Peacock streaming service
RE
08:07aBill Gross predicts value outperforms growth, based on rates correlation
RE
08:05aIndia's Flipkart to raise $1.2 billion in Walmart-led funding
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 347 B - -
Net income 2020 9 638 M - -
Net cash 2020 45 451 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 160x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 548 B 1 548 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,33x
Nbr of Employees 798 000
Free-Float 81,1%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Average target price 2 899,02 $
Last Close Price 3 104,00 $
Spread / Highest target 19,2%
Spread / Average Target -6,60%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.67.98%1 548 201
JD.COM, INC.76.84%96 612
WAYFAIR INC.133.26%19 949
ETSY, INC.136.05%12 410
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL86.13%11 467
MONOTARO CO., LTD.57.03%10 630
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group