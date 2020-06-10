Stock Pickers Underperformed During Market Turmoil -- Update

By Karen Langley

Most U.S. large-cap stock-picking funds underperformed the benchmark S&P 500 during the tumultuous early months of 2020, according to new data from S&P Dow Jones Indices.

As fears of the coronavirus pandemic and related economic damage rippled through the markets, the S&P 500 tumbled 34% from its February high to its March low. But by the end of April, the index had shot back up 30% and posted its best one-month percentage gain since January 1987.

It was a prime environment for active management, giving stock pickers an opportunity to take profits from shares that bounced too high or add to positions in companies that sold off too much.

But during those volatile months, the majority of U.S. equity funds put up a weaker performance, after fees, than a broad stock index, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices.

"2020 has been a ripe environment for active management to shine and show the value that stock selection can provide," said Todd Rosenbluth, senior director of ETF and mutual-fund research at CFRA.

Active managers, he said, "got a pitch down the middle, and they're swinging and missing more often than they would like."

Of all actively managed U.S. stock funds, 64% underperformed the S&P Composite 1500 index, which tracks large-, mid- and small-cap stocks, from January through April. That is better than over the long term: for the past 15 years, 88% of actively managed U.S. equity funds did worse than the composite index.

Among actively managed large-cap U.S. stock funds, 59% underperformed the S&P 500 in the first four months of the year. Over the past 15 years, 88% have posted a weaker performance than the S&P large-cap benchmark.

One challenge for active managers may lie in the continued outperformance of the megacap tech stocks that led the nearly 11-year bull market. Amazon.com Inc. has surged 43% this year, Microsoft Corp. has climbed 25%, Apple Inc. has gained 20% and Facebook Inc. has risen 15%. Stock pickers who bet on other names could find themselves coming up short.

"The largest companies, like Microsoft and Apple and Facebook, that have won, if they continue to win, it's hard to beat them when you're trying to be different than the benchmark," Mr. Rosenbluth said.

Recent bright spots for active management included mid-cap funds, small-cap funds and large-cap growth funds. This year through April, less than half of such funds were beaten by the relevant S&P indexes: 36% of mid-cap funds, 39% of small-cap funds and 34% of large-cap growth funds. But over the long run, the majority of such funds have lost out to the performance of the benchmark indexes.

S&P Dow Jones Indices based its analysis on fund results in a database from CRSP, the Center for Research in Security Prices.

